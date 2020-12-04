back

Survivors: Racing driver Sophia Flörsch recalls her crash and recovery

"If I watch it, I don't think it's me, in the car, and I also don't believe that this person is still alive." German race car driver Sophia Flörsch survived a 172mph crash. This is her story of survival.

04/12/2020 9:02 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:04

    Survivors: Racing driver Sophia Flörsch recalls her crash and recovery

  2. 3:05

    Aspiring Gay Pastor Calls for LGBTQ Inclusion in Church

  3. 3:18

    The story of the coronavirus whistleblower, Dr. Li Wenliang

  4. 3:31

    17-year-old creates coronavirus-tracking website

  5. 2:35

    3 major COVID-19 donations provided by Americans

  6. 3:36

    Invisible Hands helps people shop amid outbreak

0 comments