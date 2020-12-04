back
Survivors: Racing driver Sophia Flörsch recalls her crash and recovery
"If I watch it, I don't think it's me, in the car, and I also don't believe that this person is still alive." German race car driver Sophia Flörsch survived a 172mph crash. This is her story of survival.
04/12/2020 9:02 PM

