Tennis superstar gets whitewashed in new ad

Naomi Osaka just became the first Asian woman to be ranked No. 1 in tennis 🎾 — but even she can’t shake the culture’s history of whitewashing.
27 comments
Teresa Q.02/26/2019 19:58
This is common knowledge
Joe G.02/22/2019 21:51
Shameful it is
Michael P.02/13/2019 07:17
Moises M.02/12/2019 13:27
Meanwhile Japan doesnt cares what anyone thinks
Ernesto A.02/11/2019 17:57
Andres R.02/10/2019 22:34
tus chinos racistas!
Mrose M.02/09/2019 23:33
Sarah Jacobo that is just like you not....
F E.02/08/2019 04:33
Irest west es blanca y en la serie de the Flash la hicieron negra, nadie se quejó.
Carlos C.02/08/2019 02:17
what is the difference? Is it different if, in an adaptation, a white character becomes black? or to target a black man is wrong? I remember in a news story where an artist imitated famous paintings but changed them to be black
Faraz Z.02/06/2019 15:50
black batman is fine but white tennis star isn't 😪
William F.02/06/2019 10:57
Big surprise, Japan is actually racist as hell. They literally made a "whitewashing" comercial where they put a black man inside a washing machine and a white asian comes out.
Jose L.02/05/2019 20:51
dile a Rous q hay esperanza 😲
Salma G.02/04/2019 14:50
Here In Egypt they have very similar strands of beauty just people can't afford clinics whitening and such , they also really think soft straight hair is the only " good hair" 🙄
Eros A.02/03/2019 15:43
But when netflix make Achilles black no one bats an eye
Devin J.02/02/2019 04:02
At 0:22 you're using the word caucasian wrongly, caucasian doesn't just mean light skinned it means of european decent, there's light skin in many races not only european white.
Waldron A.01/29/2019 13:45
This condition of self hate plagues many societies worldwide, rooted in a white superiority complex. Media plays the biggest role in maintaining this mindset; where rarely a person of dark complexion could be see in a positive way if at all.
Carol P.01/29/2019 06:00
That's just the long lasting influence of Colonialism. It is a worldwide scourge that makes people feel insecure and continues to promote Racism and Colorism and is so sad.
Michael H.01/29/2019 05:46
Just sick in the head how in the hell did a person come to hate who they were Born to be my goodness. This brainwashing that the white people have used by having wars on daam near every other culture in our world my goodness this is sick!!!!!!
Stan K.01/29/2019 04:14
This isn't true. Especially, in Hip Hop cultures in Asian countries.
Elma D.01/29/2019 02:30
Here in usa they want to be tan😂