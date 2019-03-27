back
The Controversial Legacy of Conor McGregor
For the second time, 30-year old MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced his retirement. Considered one of the best in his sport, the Irishman also leaves behind a controversial history — including some racial antics.
03/27/2019 10:22 AMupdated: 03/27/2019 5:17 PM
- 1.2m
- 3.1k
- 521
342 comments
Dheeraj B.09/14/2019 07:15
It’s alcholism destroying connor
Nathan C.09/07/2019 07:23
He aint retired 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈😂😂😂😂
Tomáš Š.09/06/2019 19:13
Yeah but noone care about Ali 😂
Jack H.09/06/2019 02:54
best
Rocco F.09/06/2019 00:01
Lmao he called 2 white dudes juice heads monkeys. Brut you are whack.
Pau M.09/05/2019 21:00
That dude is a terrorist tho
Rhonda M.09/05/2019 19:30
He speaks HIS mind. That's why we love him!!! You cant handle it? Go hide in your safe space.
James H.09/05/2019 19:27
Ali is a legitimate terrorist tho. Like by the facts. Nothing racial about it. Ali belongs to a terrorist organization
At-tamimi H.05/01/2019 02:23
And now your loser.
Danilo F.04/28/2019 20:47
La verdad es que son buenos deportistas los he admirado a los dos pero como seres humanos son una mierda, acabo de ver bueno no lo ví pero me callo mal el título kalib o como sea pelea y le pega a un oso bebé, me caía bien y era mi ídolo en este deporte pero por qué no te pones con un oso de tu tamallo kalib o como sea, no solo es ser bueno en tu trabajo sino en también en la vida pienso yo.
Essa M.04/28/2019 15:02
ماشاالله
Momen C.04/28/2019 09:36
"Conor exists" Khabib : I'm about to end this man's whole career
Bloodd D.04/28/2019 09:12
idiot connor
Rahmat K.04/27/2019 17:02
Yeah they use to have boards at the front of houses & offices in UK that DOGS & IRISH are not allowed but in my opinion nowdays even dogs deserve more respect then Irish people in UK
Dimmu D.04/25/2019 12:24
Khabib killed him
Robert M.04/24/2019 15:51
Horrible, horrible person. He got what he deserves and it's not over yet.
Hari F.04/23/2019 04:07
Baby chicken
Quiza L.04/23/2019 01:54
Shame
Michael L.04/22/2019 19:37
I would have thought that he would have learned some respect from the lesson mayweather taught him.
Lloyd D.04/22/2019 13:34
Truth is often avoided because it's ugly and unpleasant. What d'yall think of mcgregor's slurs? Is it truth or foolishness?