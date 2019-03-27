back

The Controversial Legacy of Conor McGregor

For the second time, 30-year old MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced his retirement. Considered one of the best in his sport, the Irishman also leaves behind a controversial history — including some racial antics.

03/27/2019 10:22 AMupdated: 03/27/2019 5:17 PM
  • 1.2m
  • 521

Sports

342 comments

  • Dheeraj B.
    09/14/2019 07:15

    It’s alcholism destroying connor

  • Nathan C.
    09/07/2019 07:23

    He aint retired 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈😂😂😂😂

  • Tomáš Š.
    09/06/2019 19:13

    Yeah but noone care about Ali 😂

  • Jack H.
    09/06/2019 02:54

    best

  • Rocco F.
    09/06/2019 00:01

    Lmao he called 2 white dudes juice heads monkeys. Brut you are whack.

  • Pau M.
    09/05/2019 21:00

    That dude is a terrorist tho

  • Rhonda M.
    09/05/2019 19:30

    He speaks HIS mind. That's why we love him!!! You cant handle it? Go hide in your safe space.

  • James H.
    09/05/2019 19:27

    Ali is a legitimate terrorist tho. Like by the facts. Nothing racial about it. Ali belongs to a terrorist organization

  • At-tamimi H.
    05/01/2019 02:23

    And now your loser.

  • Danilo F.
    04/28/2019 20:47

    La verdad es que son buenos deportistas los he admirado a los dos pero como seres humanos son una mierda, acabo de ver bueno no lo ví pero me callo mal el título kalib o como sea pelea y le pega a un oso bebé, me caía bien y era mi ídolo en este deporte pero por qué no te pones con un oso de tu tamallo kalib o como sea, no solo es ser bueno en tu trabajo sino en también en la vida pienso yo.

  • Essa M.
    04/28/2019 15:02

    ماشاالله

  • Momen C.
    04/28/2019 09:36

    "Conor exists" Khabib : I'm about to end this man's whole career

  • Bloodd D.
    04/28/2019 09:12

    idiot connor

  • Rahmat K.
    04/27/2019 17:02

    Yeah they use to have boards at the front of houses & offices in UK that DOGS & IRISH are not allowed but in my opinion nowdays even dogs deserve more respect then Irish people in UK

  • Dimmu D.
    04/25/2019 12:24

    Khabib killed him

  • Robert M.
    04/24/2019 15:51

    Horrible, horrible person. He got what he deserves and it's not over yet.

  • Hari F.
    04/23/2019 04:07

    Baby chicken

  • Quiza L.
    04/23/2019 01:54

    Shame

  • Michael L.
    04/22/2019 19:37

    I would have thought that he would have learned some respect from the lesson mayweather taught him.

  • Lloyd D.
    04/22/2019 13:34

    Truth is often avoided because it's ugly and unpleasant. What d'yall think of mcgregor's slurs? Is it truth or foolishness?