The life of Diego Maradona
A soccer legend is gone. Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60. This is the story of one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
11/25/2020 6:19 PMupdated: 11/26/2020 12:42 PM
176 comments
Rezi K.an hour
berson uitspraken int begin
Carlos R.an hour
Oi vc vai ficar com deus Maradona a bola nunca mais terra terá outro.
Nycolas G.an hour
Rest in peace Diego
Shalva D.an hour
Rip Legend, you are number one, numero uno
Jamie J.an hour
Rip
Prince L.2 hours
Maradona one of the great absolutely.But the greatest.Pele is the greatest.Pele more consistent, more achievement and a better example.
Kanjeng R.2 hours
Rip legend in the word
Roll H.2 hours
Cheat
Mark O.2 hours
Football icon ? Drug addict , alcoholic, domestic abuse and the worst cheat ever in a world cup ? 🤔 some hero.
Lee K.2 hours
The legend that won't be forgotten-RIP bro
Kwizera E.2 hours
RIP Legend
Chukwuebuka M.2 hours
RIP TO THE LEGEND https://youtu.be/mSNdZxUZp9s
Hamadi M.2 hours
Unhappy soul into happy body !
Alan B.2 hours
Wise words
Laith H.2 hours
Rest in peace Diego armando Maradona 😪😪
Pritam G.2 hours
God of football.. We will miss you a lot..Rest in peace.
Rj K.2 hours
The life of Maradona
Elliott B.2 hours
Pele!
თემო გ.2 hours
RIP diego armando maradona😢😢😢😢😢😢😢⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👑👑👑👑👑👑
Danny T.3 hours
RIP