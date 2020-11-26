back

The life of Diego Maradona

A soccer legend is gone. Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60. This is the story of one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

11/25/2020 6:19 PMupdated: 11/26/2020 12:42 PM
176 comments

  • Rezi K.
    an hour

    berson uitspraken int begin

  • Carlos R.
    an hour

    Oi vc vai ficar com deus Maradona a bola nunca mais terra terá outro.

  • Nycolas G.
    an hour

    Rest in peace Diego

  • Shalva D.
    an hour

    Rip Legend, you are number one, numero uno

  • Jamie J.
    an hour

    Rip

  • Prince L.
    2 hours

    Maradona one of the great absolutely.But the greatest.Pele is the greatest.Pele more consistent, more achievement and a better example.

  • Kanjeng R.
    2 hours

    Rip legend in the word

  • Roll H.
    2 hours

    Cheat

  • Mark O.
    2 hours

    Football icon ? Drug addict , alcoholic, domestic abuse and the worst cheat ever in a world cup ? 🤔 some hero.

  • Lee K.
    2 hours

    The legend that won't be forgotten-RIP bro

  • Kwizera E.
    2 hours

    RIP Legend

  • Chukwuebuka M.
    2 hours

    RIP TO THE LEGEND https://youtu.be/mSNdZxUZp9s

  • Hamadi M.
    2 hours

    Unhappy soul into happy body !

  • Alan B.
    2 hours

    Wise words

  • Laith H.
    2 hours

    Rest in peace Diego armando Maradona 😪😪

  • Pritam G.
    2 hours

    God of football.. We will miss you a lot..Rest in peace.

  • Rj K.
    2 hours

    The life of Maradona

  • Elliott B.
    2 hours

    Pele!

  • თემო გ.
    2 hours

    RIP diego armando maradona😢😢😢😢😢😢😢⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👑👑👑👑👑👑

  • Danny T.
    3 hours

    RIP

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

