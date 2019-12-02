The Life of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has won a record 6th Ballon d'Or

Considered one of the best players in the history of football, Lionel Messi has just won the Ballon d'Or 2019. This is the 6th time he won the prestigious trophy. However, his debut in football was difficult … Here is the portrait of the famous Argentine player.

Lionel Messi was born in Argentina in 1987, in a poor family. His father is a laborer and his mother a housekeeper. At age 5, he starts playing football, and according to his coach at the time, Ernesto Veccio, very young Lionel Messi is "devilishly good with the ball". At 9, Lionel Messi was only a shade under 4 feet tall. His doctor quickly diagnosed him with growth hormone deficiency. "He always asked me if he would grow up to play football," recalls endocrinologist Diego Schwarzstein. So, his parents started injecting him with growth hormones. At the age of 13, thanks to tough negotiations led by his father, he left Argentina to sign in Barcelona, where he still plays. In 2004, Lionel Messi is 17 years old and he joins the professional team of Barça. A year later, he was selected for the first time in the national team of Argentina. In 2008, the young Argentinian scored 2 goals in the final of the Beijing Olympics and thus offered the victory to the Argentine team.

At 22, he receives his first Ballon d'Or. On April 29, 2018, he scored the 1000th goal of his career. In the same year, "Football Leaks" reveals that Lionel Messi has signed with Barça until 2021, for a salary excluding bonus of more than 104 million euros per season. It was a young Argentinian who dreamed of football but was considered too small. Lionel Messi is now the world's best player for the sixth time.

