The Life of Lionel Messi
He was told he was too small to be a professional soccer player. Now, he’s just won his sixth Ballon d’Or. This is the story of Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi has won a record 6th Ballon d'Or
Considered one of the best players in the history of football, Lionel Messi has just won the Ballon d'Or 2019. This is the 6th time he won the prestigious trophy. However, his debut in football was difficult … Here is the portrait of the famous Argentine player.
Lionel Messi was born in Argentina in 1987, in a poor family. His father is a laborer and his mother a housekeeper. At age 5, he starts playing football, and according to his coach at the time, Ernesto Veccio, very young Lionel Messi is "devilishly good with the ball". At 9, Lionel Messi was only a shade under 4 feet tall. His doctor quickly diagnosed him with growth hormone deficiency. "He always asked me if he would grow up to play football," recalls endocrinologist Diego Schwarzstein. So, his parents started injecting him with growth hormones. At the age of 13, thanks to tough negotiations led by his father, he left Argentina to sign in Barcelona, where he still plays. In 2004, Lionel Messi is 17 years old and he joins the professional team of Barça. A year later, he was selected for the first time in the national team of Argentina. In 2008, the young Argentinian scored 2 goals in the final of the Beijing Olympics and thus offered the victory to the Argentine team.
At 22, he receives his first Ballon d'Or. On April 29, 2018, he scored the 1000th goal of his career. In the same year, "Football Leaks" reveals that Lionel Messi has signed with Barça until 2021, for a salary excluding bonus of more than 104 million euros per season. It was a young Argentinian who dreamed of football but was considered too small. Lionel Messi is now the world's best player for the sixth time.
Brut.
45 comments
Jude A.12 hours
Messi. Messi. Messi All d way
Livio R.3 days
Messi is the best🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷💪💪🇦🇷🇦🇷⚽️🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷
Rita W.6 days
Simply the best....
Olga S.12/10/2019 01:41
Awesome
Eddie P.12/09/2019 04:16
Human Growth Hormones on a kid.🤯🤯🤯
Marlon E.12/09/2019 02:34
Gananar jajajajajaja un rrobo fue de fifa
Maura C.12/08/2019 16:54
The best messi never change your personality.
Faridoon A.12/06/2019 13:00
😡😡
Monica R.12/06/2019 12:38
❤️❤️
Sa S.12/06/2019 07:47
Love you bossss
Ramandeep T.12/06/2019 03:28
Nice
Ceci P.12/06/2019 00:35
Me cae bien Messi !!
Fariha S.12/04/2019 16:15
❤️❤️❤️
Chukwuorji R.12/04/2019 13:58
Ronaldo is a great player and hard working but Messi is the greatest of all time and the messiah of fothball... Messi okocha and Ronaldinho re natural talented whle while Ronaldo is struggling but Messi is not like that because natural talented is giving by God, MESSI IS THE REAL G.O.A.T,.. Ronaldo Ibrahimovic Robben Henry of France and Ribery re the same level with Ronaldo while Messi is the king
Amrit K.12/04/2019 13:28
1000 goal??? Are you serious???
Ikemefuna I.12/04/2019 13:15
He did not merit this last award,
Dm B.12/04/2019 12:46
koliza♥♥
Henri C.12/04/2019 12:35
Leo Messi is second to none, atomic flair the football Messiah the only reason y i considered football my favorite sport. So down to earth has no ego simple human .
Adithya N.12/04/2019 12:23
Normal person ?dude ur an alien
Màmùñūr R.12/04/2019 12:05
😍