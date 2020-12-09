back

The life of Naomi Osaka

She beat her childhood idol, Serena Williams, becoming one of America's most popular athletes ... even though she plays for Japan. She’s now a two-time US Open champion. This is the story of Naomi Osaka.

09/12/2020 8:58 PM

785 comments

  • Jeff S.
    an hour

    Proud of u...from HAÏTI

  • Geo A.
    an hour

    Congratulations!!! She's awesome 👌

  • Adoum D.
    an hour

    Bravo Naomi

  • Citizen D.
    an hour

    Awesomeness. A very conscious nubian princess

  • Christine G.
    an hour

    Wearing a mask with the name of a CRIMINAL!

  • Alexander W.
    2 hours

    I'm not very sure you will get to read this. But you are so so amazing to me.You are a humble GAINT ❤ .God bless you and your family.

  • Toni B.
    2 hours

    She deserves everything she has EARNED. So very very Proud of this Young Lady! Congratulations on your win!

  • Ish B.
    2 hours

    ....Wow!!

  • Daryl M.
    2 hours

    Respect

  • Minnie C.
    2 hours

    🌺🌺🌺

  • Chris S.
    2 hours

    All us failures here arguing about a Woman who has brains and a heart........hahahaha

  • Avimael Y.
    2 hours

    Tribe of Levi , real Israelites according to the Bible , all you folks of Haitian ancestry on your fathers side , please do real research on your people, you’re the children of the ancient Levitical priest , descendants of Moses and Aaron , you’ve been lied to.

  • Dean B.
    2 hours

    Why is she ashamed to call herself USA i an , she must be an insult to Japanese , why is she racist?

  • Nicolas W.
    3 hours

    U are fabulous

  • Ashleigh H.
    3 hours

    this could've been us 😭😭

  • Marie T.
    3 hours

    So Calm and Poise! Start them young!! Serena Passed thé Bâton .... Another Queen rises

  • Christian D.
    3 hours

    Blessing

  • Madeline E.
    3 hours

    Thank you!!! ❤️👸🏽

  • Philip S.
    3 hours

    A wonderful woman 🙏😊

  • Diana R.
    3 hours

    A very brave young woman, much respect👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

