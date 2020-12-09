back
The life of Naomi Osaka
She beat her childhood idol, Serena Williams, becoming one of America's most popular athletes ... even though she plays for Japan. She’s now a two-time US Open champion. This is the story of Naomi Osaka.
09/12/2020 8:58 PM
785 comments
Jeff S.an hour
Proud of u...from HAÏTI
Geo A.an hour
Congratulations!!! She's awesome 👌
Adoum D.an hour
Bravo Naomi
Citizen D.an hour
Awesomeness. A very conscious nubian princess
Christine G.an hour
Wearing a mask with the name of a CRIMINAL!
Alexander W.2 hours
I'm not very sure you will get to read this. But you are so so amazing to me.You are a humble GAINT ❤ .God bless you and your family.
Toni B.2 hours
She deserves everything she has EARNED. So very very Proud of this Young Lady! Congratulations on your win!
Ish B.2 hours
....Wow!!
Daryl M.2 hours
Respect
Minnie C.2 hours
🌺🌺🌺
Chris S.2 hours
All us failures here arguing about a Woman who has brains and a heart........hahahaha
Avimael Y.2 hours
Tribe of Levi , real Israelites according to the Bible , all you folks of Haitian ancestry on your fathers side , please do real research on your people, you’re the children of the ancient Levitical priest , descendants of Moses and Aaron , you’ve been lied to.
Dean B.2 hours
Why is she ashamed to call herself USA i an , she must be an insult to Japanese , why is she racist?
Nicolas W.3 hours
U are fabulous
Ashleigh H.3 hours
this could've been us 😭😭
Marie T.3 hours
So Calm and Poise! Start them young!! Serena Passed thé Bâton .... Another Queen rises
Christian D.3 hours
Blessing
Madeline E.3 hours
Thank you!!! ❤️👸🏽
Philip S.3 hours
A wonderful woman 🙏😊
Diana R.3 hours
A very brave young woman, much respect👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏