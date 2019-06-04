The Life of Rafael Nadal
He's the unrivaled king of clay and among the greatest players ever. This is the story of Rafael Nadal. 🎾
Meet Rafael Nadal
Tennis and sports life in general have been my passion, all my life since I was a kid. He’s the greatest clay court player in the history of tennis…He’s Rafael Nadal. Born on June 3, 1986 in Manacor, Spain, he dreamed of following in the footsteps of his uncle Miguel Ángel Nadal, a soccer player best known for playing with FC Barcelona. At 3, another uncle, Toni, began coaching him.
Rafael Nadal can use both hands comfortably. He writes and eats with his right hand and plays tennis with his left. At 13, he won the famous Les Petits As tournament in Tarbes, France. At 19, he won his first French Open. Many other victories in Paris followed. That same year, he appeared for the first time with his girlfriend, Xisca, whom he’d known since his childhood in Majorca. At 20, a foot injury almost compromised his career. He considered becoming a professional golfer, like the only athlete he idolized, Tiger Woods.
At 22, he took the men’s world no. 1 ranking from his top rival, Roger Federer. That same year, with his mother, he created the Fundación Rafa Nadal. Its goal is to use athletics and related values to help disadvantaged children in Spain and India. At 24, he opened the Rafa Nadal Tennis School in Anantapur, in one of India’s poorest regions.
At 31, he sued French politician Roselyne Bachelot, who had accused him of doping. The former sports minister was ordered to pay damages and interest totaling $11,000. Nadal donated the money to charitable organizations in France. In 2018, he helped with rescue efforts after a flood on his island of Majorca left 12 dead.
When on the court he has a series of rituals that have become well-known to tennis fans. At the French Open, he says he always uses the same locker, no. 159. He always takes a cold shower before his matches. When he enters a court, he never steps on the white lines. He arranges his water bottles in a specific order, and he bites each of the trophies he wins. Today, Rafael Nadal has one of the highest numbers of titles in tennis.
209 comments
Eloisa R.12/09/2019 19:37
Yo Tambien te quiero mucho ! Rafa tu Sabes que eres Muy querido en todo el Mundo ! Tu siempre fuiste un grande Luchador !!! Congratulations Rafa ! Que sigas siempre muy bien. Saludos , a toda tu família! 🙏🇪🇸🎾🏆🎅🎉
Papassorn S.12/05/2019 16:18
👍🥎🎾⚽️
ng k.11/21/2019 13:51
My good hero Nadal! All the best to hero!
Nasrha F.11/07/2019 15:56
Amazing man 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Conchita B.11/06/2019 15:11
What an example of dignity, honesty, hard work, and what an amazing sense of what real values are in life!!! Congratulations, Champion. May all your days be happy, healthy and filled with the same enthusiasms and drive!!! The world needs more wonderful people like you. Congratulation to you, to your beautiful wife, and to everyone in your wonderful family. VAMOS RAFA🎾❤️🎾
Ricardo M.07/01/2019 03:19
una leyenda!
Ajmia M.06/29/2019 15:15
my idole RAFA. he's the best .he's the matador
Sofiene Y.06/27/2019 15:52
شوف ممصطو
Roy R.06/27/2019 14:09
Great
Dr-Adarsha G.06/26/2019 18:08
Real GOAT
Pedro T.06/26/2019 02:21
The Best in Clay Court, no Doubt about it.
Muhammad A.06/25/2019 07:13
<3
Conchita M.06/24/2019 14:49
Eres el mejor.
Ahmad K.06/24/2019 06:44
Idolo ❤️
SofOne G.06/24/2019 04:15
How about now ?
Jamil S.06/24/2019 04:07
🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Nelson T.06/24/2019 03:10
Im a filipino fan of rafael nadal eversince ...he is a great tennis player and we filipinos loves him as a champion tennis player especially in roland garros ....11 times champion !!!!!!
Yelitza R.06/24/2019 02:46
Soy tu Fans nro. 1 en Venezuela. Eres un buen ejemplo, un modelo a seguir para muchos jóvenes. Celebró tus Triunfos, sufro tus derrotas, igual te seguiré queriendo. Besos y abrazos, sueño con dártelo en persona.
Marta T.06/23/2019 21:45
Capisimo....
Farhan A.06/22/2019 17:44
I have absolutely no words for those who hates Rafa...I have no clue what they're thinking