The life of Rafael Nadal

He's finally tied Roger Federer's championships record. They call him the king of clay. This is the story of Rafael Nadal.

10/12/2020 7:16 PMupdated: 10/12/2020 7:19 PM

7 comments

  • Elizabeth R.
    a day

    An example to all for his values towards others helping out and giving children something to aim for through his hard work playing tennis training hard to achieve new goals ,sharing and caring good values .

  • Marilyn M.
    a day

    Rafael. I am 71 and the only sport I watch on tv is tennis. After some rather turbulent years with John Mac and Jimmy Connors (I won’t lie. It provided great entertainment.) I have watched all of you rise or fall my whole life. I have enjoyed you and Federer for your professional matches. Best of luck. You are role model guy and congratulations!

  • Kiran R.
    2 days

    He made the no1 tennis player look like a noob.... 🔥

  • Salman J.
    2 days

    RF is allrounder. RN is just king of clay

  • Yee G.
    3 days

    You are "Goat"!! Nadal. Buen ejemplar para España y el mundo como deportista y persona.. lleno de humildad.

  • Liz C.
    3 days

    Congratulations Rafael! A great win by a great tennis player.

  • Linda S.
    3 days

    Congratulations Rafael!

