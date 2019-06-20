The Life of Soccer Superstar Megan Rapinoe
She's one of the best American soccer players of all time. Off the field, she's a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality and racial justice. This is Megan Rapinoe. ⚽
Megan Rapinoe takes home 2nd Ballon d'Or
Megan Rapinoe is an American professional soccer midfielder/winger who plays for and captains Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer League. As a member of the United States women's national soccer team, she helped the U.S. win the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, gold at the 2012 London Olympics, and finish runners-up at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. Since 2018, she co-captains her national team alongside Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan.
Rapinoe is an advocate for several LGBT organizations, including the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network and Athlete Ally. In 2013, she was presented the board of directors Award by the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center. She is sponsored by Nike, Samsung and DJO Global, and has appeared in multiple profile-raising pieces for clothing company Wildfang, as well as for Nike. She previously played for the Chicago Red Stars, Philadelphia Independence and magicJack in Women's Professional Soccer as well as Olympique Lyonnais in France's Féminine Division 1.
Megan Rapinoe, Captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is no stranger to advocating for better conditions and equality in women’s soccer. In the 2018 men’s World Cup, teams eliminated in the first round collectedan 8 million dollar reward. At the 2015 women’s World Cup, those teams collected 2$ million according to Business Insider. Rapinoe thinks when more representation and acceptance of diversity is present at the highest level, change will come more strongly. Currently, the USWNT is suing U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination on the basis of pay disparity.
