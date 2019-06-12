The Life of Steph Curry

Catch up with Steph Curry

Before becoming one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters of all time, Wardell Stephen Curry was born on March 14, 1988 in Akron, Ohio. His dad, Dell, is a 16-year NBA former player. And his mom, Sonya, is a former Division I volleyball player, who instilled the discipline to train hard in her children. Steph Curry is one of the sharpest shooters and most popular players in NBA history, but doesn't forget the lessons learned from his parents.

Curry grew up in North Carolina and played basketball in high school and Davidson College before being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009. Despite his relatively short height by NBA standards at 6' 3", Curry became known for his long-range shooting. He earned a spot on the U.S. men’s national team, which won the 2010 World Championships.

In 2014, Curry was named a starter on the NBA All-Star team and led the Warriors to a 16-game win streak — culminating in their appearance in the 2015 NBA Finals. The Warriors beat the Lebron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, and won their first title in 40 years. Over the next 3 years, the Warriors won another 2 championships, broke the NBA wins record, and Curry became the first player to be voted NBA MVP unanimously.

Curry isn’t shy about social issues, speaking out about women’s equality in sports, the NFL anthem protests, and President Trump. After winning the NBA Finals in 2017, Curry led the Warriors in skipping a visit to the White House. Curry has partnered with President Barack Obama for the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, which seeks to support and uplift young men of color across the U.S.

Brut.