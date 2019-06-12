The Life of Steph Curry
Before he became one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, he was a scrawny kid who wanted to live up to his dad's lofty legacy. This is the life of Steph Curry. 🏀
Catch up with Steph Curry
Before becoming one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters of all time, Wardell Stephen Curry was born on March 14, 1988 in Akron, Ohio. His dad, Dell, is a 16-year NBA former player. And his mom, Sonya, is a former Division I volleyball player, who instilled the discipline to train hard in her children. Steph Curry is one of the sharpest shooters and most popular players in NBA history, but doesn't forget the lessons learned from his parents.
Curry grew up in North Carolina and played basketball in high school and Davidson College before being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009. Despite his relatively short height by NBA standards at 6' 3", Curry became known for his long-range shooting. He earned a spot on the U.S. men’s national team, which won the 2010 World Championships.
In 2014, Curry was named a starter on the NBA All-Star team and led the Warriors to a 16-game win streak — culminating in their appearance in the 2015 NBA Finals. The Warriors beat the Lebron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, and won their first title in 40 years. Over the next 3 years, the Warriors won another 2 championships, broke the NBA wins record, and Curry became the first player to be voted NBA MVP unanimously.
Curry isn’t shy about social issues, speaking out about women’s equality in sports, the NFL anthem protests, and President Trump. After winning the NBA Finals in 2017, Curry led the Warriors in skipping a visit to the White House. Curry has partnered with President Barack Obama for the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, which seeks to support and uplift young men of color across the U.S.
Brut.
- 949.6k
- 18.8k
- 324
183 comments
Samuel B.07/24/2019 06:01
es el
U K.07/01/2019 12:03
u
Sami S.07/01/2019 03:31
This guy is as humble as travor Noah
Damaris M.07/01/2019 03:30
EL MEJOR AUNQUE MUCHOS DIGAN LO CONTRARIO
Địch N.07/01/2019 03:28
My idol
Federico M.07/01/2019 03:20
Curry, es sin duda El mejor tirador De (3) si es el Quien es el rey del triple..
Jeo N.07/01/2019 03:15
FOR ME HE IS THE BEST 3POINTER IN THE ENTIRE NBA HISTORY❤🌍
Nady T.07/01/2019 03:13
MJ and SC my favorites
Bernard L.07/01/2019 03:07
I call you now is silver state becouse you lost...
Iron C.07/01/2019 02:44
Bagobo kastep murag kag kigwa toski
Ana M.07/01/2019 02:43
You are the better.
Joe R.07/01/2019 02:43
Salute you
Sam Q.07/01/2019 02:41
How can he the greatest shooter? he had poor fieldgoal petcentage. Idiot cant carry his team and zero finals mvp
Shayne I.07/01/2019 02:41
steph curry forever in my heart💕😘
Vasquez T.07/01/2019 02:38
Yo fui igual que el puro de 3 puntos🙏👏👏👏👏
Cesarcristian C.07/01/2019 02:31
meanwhile,you hate him a lot...what a poor guy
Caloy P.07/01/2019 02:30
Steph curry forever!!! Might not be the greatest in basketball for some people, but the greatest in inspiring other lives. God bless steph! GO WARRIORS!!!
Melva Z.07/01/2019 02:23
Very cool 😎 guy and classy gentleman husband and father
Willie A.07/01/2019 02:22
I love you lebron
Danielle M.07/01/2019 02:20
Hahahahaha joke and hahaha Stephen curry I will never champion