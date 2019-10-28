The Story of Carl Lewis
He’s one of the most dominant track & field athletes the world has ever seen. But the career of the "sportsman of the century" hasn’t been without controversy. This is the story of Carl Lewis.
Looking back at a storied career
With 9 gold medals at the Olympic Games and 8 gold medals at the World Championships, he’s one of the most decorated sprinters and jumpers. Carl Lewis was born in 1961 in Alabama into a family of athletes. He started long jumping at the age of 13 at the athletics club founded by his mother.
In 1981, before he even turned 20, he jumped to 8.62 meters. He also ran the 100 meters in 10 seconds. For the first time, he topped the world rankings in the long jump and in the 100 meters. In 1984, he took part in his first Olympic Games, in Los Angeles. He won the 4 gold medals in: 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 meter relay, and the long jump. No athlete had achieved such a feat since Jesse Owens in 1936. Between 1984 and 1988, he launched a music career, releasing 2 albums and 6 singles, including “Break It Up.” Except in Sweden, where the song ranked number 3 in sales, though a hit in Sweden, the song wasn’t very successful. In 1988, at the Seoul Olympics, Lewis came in second, at 9.92 seconds, to Ben Johnson who won the 100-meter final in 9.79 seconds, A few days later, Johnson tested positive for steroids.
Lewis took home the gold medal — and now had the world record. 15 years later, in 2003, documents revealed that Lewis had also tested positive for drugs in 1988. In 1989, he decided to become a vegan. In 1991, when Lewis was 30 years old, he competed in the World Championships in Tokyo. At the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, he won 2 more gold medals, in the long jump and in the 4x100 meter relay. 4 years later, he won another gold in the long jump at the Atlanta Olympics. It was his 9th Olympic gold medal in track and field, a feat last achieved in 1928 and a record that remains unbroken.
Brut.
- 101.4k
- 1.5k
- 50
44 comments
Charles T.11/01/2019 00:32
Nothing against d man personally but wen ur country big ur cud get away wit murder dey wont say dat part i always know big country is big country if ur 3rd world like ours we hah no say dey good cover for him
احمد س.10/31/2019 17:55
The legend.
Avril F.10/31/2019 12:14
Lo
Eric K.10/31/2019 11:01
Man u not replying my whatsap
R C.10/31/2019 02:38
Beautiful
Jolyan A.10/31/2019 01:54
He is a Lewis
Larry A.10/30/2019 01:03
The most electrifying t and f athlete of all time.comes from behind and win it.
Blake D.10/29/2019 23:01
Carl Lewis will never ever be better that usain bolt no matter what ...bolt is the best thing I've ever seen and will be for a long time..
Ado M.10/29/2019 21:52
Ben Johnson was just another victim of U S politics.
Nicky P.10/29/2019 21:50
Otro Amstrong !
Hichem B.10/29/2019 19:44
💉💉💉💉💊💊💊💊💰💰💰💰
Govardhana R.10/29/2019 17:54
Love you Carl. You are Legend.
Arvind K.10/29/2019 17:15
Beautiful
Vijay K.10/29/2019 15:12
Great Carl Lewis sir
Fredy M.10/29/2019 15:07
El hijo del viento
Shahriar H.10/29/2019 14:52
When athletics prevail in blood
Pranabjyoti N.10/29/2019 14:00
One of the most decorated athletes....👏👏👌
Rajendrasinh M.10/29/2019 13:02
What a great player. Hats off for him. Congrats.
Sweetlin S.10/29/2019 12:01
Multi talent man i ever seen
Sandeep S.10/29/2019 10:31
Legend of track and field