back
The story of Oksana Masters
Abandoned at birth and adopted by an American, she is now the leading star of Team USA at the Beijing Paralympian Games. But her story begins in Ukraine, in the wake of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster ... This is the extraordinary story of Oksana Masters.
03/11/2022 1:54 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:50
The story of Oksana Masters
- 5:16
Who are the Klitschko brothers?
- 3:03
Meet world champion fire knife dancer Mikaele Oloa
- 4:39
Meet TikTok's coolest aunty who skateboards in a sari
- 5:55
Russia’s controversial history of doping in sports
- 5:07
Millions are watching this woman run on TikTok: Meet Mrs. Space Cadet
0 comments