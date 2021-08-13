back
The truth about Tony Parker
He almost lost an eye in a bar fight between Chris Brown and Drake over Rihanna. Kobe Bryant learned French to insult him in his mother tongue. Tony Parker spills the truth with Brut.
08/13/2021 7:58 PM
