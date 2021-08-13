back

The truth about Tony Parker

He almost lost an eye in a bar fight between Chris Brown and Drake over Rihanna. Kobe Bryant learned French to insult him in his mother tongue. Tony Parker spills the truth with Brut.

08/13/2021 7:58 PM

2 comments

