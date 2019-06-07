The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Won’t Be Silenced

U.S. Women Athletes and their Platforms

Alex Morgan has been the face of the US women's national team for nearly netting the semifinal goal on the way to the gold medal at the London Olympics, and she's a vital figure as the U.S. team bid for an unprecedented fourth FIFA Women's World Cup #sports title, which kicks off in June 2019. “I'm not afraid to say that there are so many things that are bigger than soccer, bigger than bigger than what I do. You know I am more than an athlete.”

U.S. women’s team captain Megan Rapinoe says athletes' voices are part of a growing chorus demanding change through activism to fight for your rights. “Black Lives Matter and immigrant groups, everything sort of plays off of each other, and it’s in a swell right now, which is kind of exciting.”

Megan Rapinoe, Captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is no stranger to advocating for better conditions and equality in women’s soccer. In the 2018 men’s World Cup, teams eliminated in the first round collected 8$ million reward. At the 2015 women’s World Cup, those teams collected 2$ million according to Business Insider. Rapinoe thinks when more representation and acceptance of diversity is present at the highest level, change will come more strongly. Currently, the USWNT is suing U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination on the basis of pay disparity.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team is fearless on the field, and about speaking out on feminism issues that matter to them — no matter what anyone says. Many have criticized athletes in soccer, basketball and football for speaking out about issues they’re passionate about.

Brut.