The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Won’t Be Silenced
"There are so many things that are bigger than soccer." Alex Morgan and the U.S. Women's Soccer Team are more than just athletes — and they won't be silent about the issues that matter to them. 👏🇺🇸
U.S. Women Athletes and their Platforms
Alex Morgan has been the face of the US women's national team for nearly netting the semifinal goal on the way to the gold medal at the London Olympics, and she's a vital figure as the U.S. team bid for an unprecedented fourth FIFA Women's World Cup #sports title, which kicks off in June 2019. “I'm not afraid to say that there are so many things that are bigger than soccer, bigger than bigger than what I do. You know I am more than an athlete.”
U.S. women’s team captain Megan Rapinoe says athletes' voices are part of a growing chorus demanding change through activism to fight for your rights. “Black Lives Matter and immigrant groups, everything sort of plays off of each other, and it’s in a swell right now, which is kind of exciting.”
Megan Rapinoe, Captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is no stranger to advocating for better conditions and equality in women’s soccer. In the 2018 men’s World Cup, teams eliminated in the first round collected 8$ million reward. At the 2015 women’s World Cup, those teams collected 2$ million according to Business Insider. Rapinoe thinks when more representation and acceptance of diversity is present at the highest level, change will come more strongly. Currently, the USWNT is suing U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination on the basis of pay disparity.
The U.S. women’s national soccer team is fearless on the field, and about speaking out on feminism issues that matter to them — no matter what anyone says. Many have criticized athletes in soccer, basketball and football for speaking out about issues they’re passionate about.
Brut.
- 593.5k
- 3.8k
- 112
94 comments
Mazen M.07/01/2019 03:02
😍😘💝
Mohd M.07/01/2019 02:54
Then comes in an LGBT "woman" into the soccar team and outperforms everyone in it. Woot woot! 😏😏😏
Shofiul A.06/27/2019 16:38
Soccer??
Pranjal S.06/27/2019 02:52
First of all It is Football
Wim K.06/26/2019 15:04
este debería ser tu equipo, en vez de Suárez pidiendo mano por el arquero de Chile
Yacine D.06/26/2019 14:38
Women's soccer sucks alot
El-Aroussi F.06/26/2019 14:16
galactica d real feminine
Jules E.06/26/2019 03:11
Football.
Cop M.06/24/2019 08:00
Okep
Mōun D.06/23/2019 22:28
For god sake stop calling football "socer"
Muhammad T.06/23/2019 20:51
Footballl
Abdul F.06/22/2019 06:17
fav intl team
Sdam H.06/21/2019 13:48
Kaman please
Чинтогтох Б.06/20/2019 14:50
This is your wages of unity
Чинтогтох Б.06/20/2019 14:49
Only you girls can go forward
Чинтогтох Б.06/20/2019 14:48
Women's National soccer team is awesome
Shubh J.06/19/2019 13:52
They need better pay not equal pay Men's game started in 1890's and grew this far Women game barely started in 1990's it has a long way to go and for equal pay one needs equal amount of talent and we all know the difference between talent of both men and women Baseless argument in my opinion
Fraj S.06/19/2019 13:52
Mahla rabek ya 3os etfouh
Soufiane E.06/19/2019 13:25
They want to be like men in everything this is madness 😱😱
Noé O.06/19/2019 01:18
What are they talking about