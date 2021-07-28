back
This athlete is speaking out against double standards in sportswear
She was told her sprint briefs were “too short” to compete at the Tokyo Games. Double Paralympic world champion Olivia Breen tells Brut what happened next ...
07/28/2021 12:38 PM
Natasha F.7 minutes
What's wrong with that.... She's an athlete. People need to get their mind out of the gutter, seriously. That's on them.
Blair G.12 minutes
The ballet leotard was wrong they add gain to performance so they shouldn’t have changed the rules from not using bikinis. The main fact is who cares if they’re too short or they compromise choice in clothing they’re used on the field for a performance ensuring all performances were equal.