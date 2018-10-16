back

This Dancer is Breaking Stereotypes

Amanda LaCount is #BreakingTheStereotype and inspiring dancers of all sizes. Special thanks to Dance Spirit.

10/16/2018 9:02 PMupdated: 04/02/2019 8:42 PM
  • 860.7k
  • 275

Sports

  1. Obama vs. Trump: Athletes at the White House

  2. The Life of Lionel Messi

  3. The Life of Soccer Superstar Megan Rapinoe

  4. Boxing To Stop Street Violence

  5. The Life of Zlatan Ibrahimović

  6. The Life of Tony Parker

190 comments

  • Karessa G.
    02/23/2019 15:48

    You are so inspirational

  • Karessa G.
    02/23/2019 15:48

    That's so awesome!

  • Sandra M.
    02/19/2019 14:36

    You are awesome,and you rock girl!! Such a inspiration.🤗

  • Tanya O.
    11/30/2018 18:31

    👍👍👍👍👍👍👍😊

  • Wai Y.
    11/30/2018 16:08

    😁😁

  • Eriq P.
    11/28/2018 03:20

    My pagasa p aq...hahaha

  • Francis R.
    11/26/2018 05:29

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1937626629636002&id=100001660506333

  • Arsalan I.
    11/25/2018 07:46

    That's okay but it's also low-key motivating them to be unhealthy. Unhealthy is unhealthy no matter how much you sugarcoat it.

  • Shamila M.
    11/25/2018 04:53

    Awesome girl!!

  • Ratheesh R.
    11/25/2018 02:36

    Good👏👏👏👏👏🌹🌹💕💙💞

  • Yadanar P.
    11/23/2018 08:21

    I'm also Plus Size and I love dancing 😘😘😘

  • Juan R.
    11/23/2018 07:56

    QUE.BUENO.REBAJARA.BASTANTE

  • Ala'a A.
    11/23/2018 00:30

    Remember ?? 😍😍😍

  • Anas A.
    11/22/2018 16:48

    weight is just a number

  • Haroun B.
    11/22/2018 16:23

    Prety

  • Hiba M.
    11/22/2018 13:09

    No one said Chubby people can’t be successful 🤦🏽‍♀️

  • Ma L.
    11/21/2018 12:07

    Bravo

  • Danii J.
    11/21/2018 03:00

    Theres no limit to do everything

  • Pairu T.
    11/20/2018 06:16

    You're so strong, i like when you dance. 💃💃💃💃💃🙋‍♀️

  • Juliandry M.
    11/19/2018 01:29