This disease is destroying NFL players' mental health

"I can't remember how to tie a tie, I can't remember how to lace my shoes ..." More and more football players are being diagnosed with CTE, a devastating neurodegenerative disease. But for decades, the NFL ignored it … Christopher Nowinski

01/07/2022 7:11 PM
2 comments

  • James J.
    25 minutes

    Where can I talk to these people and get answers and more information

  • James J.
    28 minutes

    They should check veterans because I do think I might have CTE. I have had a total of at least 12 concussion and the protocol was to let him rest or put smelling salt and let him clear his cobwebs and go back to work. Plus if you ask lot of the homeless vets if they had their bell rang they wod say many times

