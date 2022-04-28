back

This Paralympic champion is fighting for adaptive sports

Born near Chernobyl in Ukraine, she was adopted by an American mother and became the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time. Brut spoke to Oksana Masters about why she's fighting for more inclusivity in sports... Oksana Masters USA

04/28/2022 12:57 PM
  • New

2 comments

  • Gafar C.
    an hour

    Be strong and keep on moving 💙💙💙🇺🇦

  • Brut
    an hour

    Oksana Masters partnered with The Hartford to Adaptive Adventures, a non-profit organization based in Westminster, Colorado, with a satellite program in Chicago, Illinois, and a member of the Move United Network. To learn more: https://adaptiveadventures.org/programs/?gclid=CjwKCAjwrfCRBhAXEiwAnkmKmZSnU0eAuteXsPbEe-ePFrXVetTUGJtN3g2mm8w71LJj0PvHeQAdIBoCEDsQAvD_BwE

