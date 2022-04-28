back
This Paralympic champion is fighting for adaptive sports
Born near Chernobyl in Ukraine, she was adopted by an American mother and became the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time. Brut spoke to Oksana Masters about why she's fighting for more inclusivity in sports... Oksana Masters USA
04/28/2022 12:57 PM
- New
2 comments
Gafar C.an hour
Be strong and keep on moving 💙💙💙🇺🇦
Brutan hour
Oksana Masters partnered with The Hartford to Adaptive Adventures, a non-profit organization based in Westminster, Colorado, with a satellite program in Chicago, Illinois, and a member of the Move United Network. To learn more: https://adaptiveadventures.org/programs/?gclid=CjwKCAjwrfCRBhAXEiwAnkmKmZSnU0eAuteXsPbEe-ePFrXVetTUGJtN3g2mm8w71LJj0PvHeQAdIBoCEDsQAvD_BwE