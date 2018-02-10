back

Ultramarathoner Challenges What Healthy Can Look Like

This ultramarathoner is challenging our idea of what healthy looks like.

10/02/2018 9:01 PM

52 comments

  • Vishali S.
    12/19/2019 03:37

    🙌

  • Paul G.
    11/12/2018 13:29

    The only living thing that is fat is humans any other living thing that is fat has been allowed to get fat by humans

  • Rem S.
    11/11/2018 08:51

    Let me get this straight, there are fit fat people and there are fat unhealthy people. Period

  • Joel B.
    11/11/2018 03:02

    Aiko Mnrs bleh B hahahahaha

  • Imi E.
    11/10/2018 17:08

    But it should be Fat Running Chef 😭

  • Nadar A.
    11/10/2018 05:26

    Don't eat too much then u will become smart soon 😂😝

  • Angelina O.
    11/09/2018 19:59

    Esta chica, me encanta. Cómo es, que hace y como piensa. Felicidades.

  • K R.
    11/09/2018 05:07

    Hell with others comment.Try to reduce little, you look too fit and active

  • Iris M.
    11/07/2018 20:10

    Very nice the good

  • Umm B.
    11/07/2018 05:41

    keeping fit is a good thing for healthy life

  • Suleiman Y.
    11/07/2018 02:04

    Nope you are not fat strong

  • Aditya S.
    11/06/2018 07:53

    Healthy means you BMI should be 18 to 25 at max 26, normal cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, enough platelates and average stamina

  • Darren C.
    11/06/2018 00:48

    I would like to be your best friend.

  • Shimaila A.
    11/05/2018 19:38

    Love you ladyyyyy

  • Pauline B.
    11/05/2018 13:44

    Girl i understand. Be encouraged

  • Anthony D.
    11/03/2018 18:20

    Baby come and see will be fat and fit lol.

  • Soraya K.
    11/03/2018 18:12

    Nothing but love for you😘😘😘 keep going, trust your journey ...it can only get better, wonderful, blissful and fun...nothing can stop you now💖 and in times of struggle you will be stronger to face your obstakles...because you will decide to break trough. You are beautiful and you know what? You make such a big difference😘😘 what an inspiration💖 Greetings from Suriname.

  • Akampa S.
    11/03/2018 09:00

    You have blessed my soul am at ease now am also fat but fit in mist areas though not like you but am not lazy

  • Mayur R.
    11/03/2018 06:31

    now this is the kind of body positivity that should be making headlines

  • Loes L.
    11/03/2018 01:53

    Fat girls (usually)eat too much.

