Ultramarathoner Challenges What Healthy Can Look Like

TikTok star embraces alopecia
Native American is a Culture — Not a Halloween Costume
The story of Sacha Baron Cohen
Deaf TikToker fights for presidential debate interpreters
Interview with a real female spy
TikToker shows how easy it is to spike a drink
🙌
The only living thing that is fat is humans any other living thing that is fat has been allowed to get fat by humans
Let me get this straight, there are fit fat people and there are fat unhealthy people. Period
Aiko Mnrs bleh B hahahahaha
But it should be Fat Running Chef 😭
Don't eat too much then u will become smart soon 😂😝
Esta chica, me encanta. Cómo es, que hace y como piensa. Felicidades.
Hell with others comment.Try to reduce little, you look too fit and active
Very nice the good
keeping fit is a good thing for healthy life
Nope you are not fat strong
Healthy means you BMI should be 18 to 25 at max 26, normal cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, enough platelates and average stamina
I would like to be your best friend.
Love you ladyyyyy
Girl i understand. Be encouraged
Baby come and see will be fat and fit lol.
Nothing but love for you😘😘😘 keep going, trust your journey ...it can only get better, wonderful, blissful and fun...nothing can stop you now💖 and in times of struggle you will be stronger to face your obstakles...because you will decide to break trough. You are beautiful and you know what? You make such a big difference😘😘 what an inspiration💖
Greetings from Suriname.
You have blessed my soul am at ease now am also fat but fit in mist areas though not like you but am not lazy
now this is the kind of body positivity that should be making headlines
Fat girls (usually)eat too much.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
52 comments
Vishali S.12/19/2019 03:37
🙌
Paul G.11/12/2018 13:29
The only living thing that is fat is humans any other living thing that is fat has been allowed to get fat by humans
Rem S.11/11/2018 08:51
Let me get this straight, there are fit fat people and there are fat unhealthy people. Period
Joel B.11/11/2018 03:02
Aiko Mnrs bleh B hahahahaha
Imi E.11/10/2018 17:08
But it should be Fat Running Chef 😭
Nadar A.11/10/2018 05:26
Don't eat too much then u will become smart soon 😂😝
Angelina O.11/09/2018 19:59
Esta chica, me encanta. Cómo es, que hace y como piensa. Felicidades.
K R.11/09/2018 05:07
Hell with others comment.Try to reduce little, you look too fit and active
Iris M.11/07/2018 20:10
Very nice the good
Umm B.11/07/2018 05:41
keeping fit is a good thing for healthy life
Suleiman Y.11/07/2018 02:04
Nope you are not fat strong
Aditya S.11/06/2018 07:53
Healthy means you BMI should be 18 to 25 at max 26, normal cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, enough platelates and average stamina
Darren C.11/06/2018 00:48
I would like to be your best friend.
Shimaila A.11/05/2018 19:38
Love you ladyyyyy
Pauline B.11/05/2018 13:44
Girl i understand. Be encouraged
Anthony D.11/03/2018 18:20
Baby come and see will be fat and fit lol.
Soraya K.11/03/2018 18:12
Nothing but love for you😘😘😘 keep going, trust your journey ...it can only get better, wonderful, blissful and fun...nothing can stop you now💖 and in times of struggle you will be stronger to face your obstakles...because you will decide to break trough. You are beautiful and you know what? You make such a big difference😘😘 what an inspiration💖 Greetings from Suriname.
Akampa S.11/03/2018 09:00
You have blessed my soul am at ease now am also fat but fit in mist areas though not like you but am not lazy
Mayur R.11/03/2018 06:31
now this is the kind of body positivity that should be making headlines
Loes L.11/03/2018 01:53
Fat girls (usually)eat too much.