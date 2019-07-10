back
USWNT's Megan Rapinoe Gives Speech After World Cup Victory Parade
"This is my charge to everyone: We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We've got to listen more and talk less. We've got to know that this is everybody's responsibility." - Megan Rapinoe 🔥
07/10/2019 8:14 PMupdated: 07/10/2019 8:14 PM
