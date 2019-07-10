back

USWNT's Megan Rapinoe Gives Speech After World Cup Victory Parade

"This is my charge to everyone: We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We've got to listen more and talk less. We've got to know that this is everybody's responsibility." - Megan Rapinoe 🔥

07/10/2019 8:14 PMupdated: 07/10/2019 8:14 PM
  • MD A.
    10/30/2019 19:56

    O

  • Tom B.
    09/30/2019 23:29

    Maybe she should play another team all by herself and then we'll see just how f****** good G is

  • Carol B.
    09/30/2019 15:27

    stupid moron.

  • Glenna B.
    09/29/2019 15:53

    shes a fake she hates our country.

  • Randy C.
    09/28/2019 23:23

    Piece of s***

  • Eli H.
    09/28/2019 16:07

    He is a idiot

  • Tony M.
    09/27/2019 23:21

    By getting rid of pos democrats and unamericans like you

  • Patti P.
    09/27/2019 19:04

    Disgrace to the US disrespected our flag. Fck her.

  • Pamw W.
    09/27/2019 13:45

    Trump 2020

  • Candy B.
    09/27/2019 03:25

    🤮

  • Philip H.
    09/26/2019 21:22

    🖕

  • Larry T.
    09/26/2019 20:54

    Megan rapinoe is a disgrace to America, she is a disgrace to children and others

  • Abdi S.
    09/25/2019 22:37

    Khudbadas Kadib Wan Jecladay Bahasha Mclinow Waxay u hadlaysaa Si Heer Caalami Ah ufiirso Bal ow

  • Aidy M.
    09/25/2019 03:23

    Jesus I hate her

  • Benjamin G.
    09/25/2019 02:16

    Stupid bicht

  • Mary O.
    09/25/2019 01:59

    blows a lot of hot air..too arrogant which ruins message 😞

  • Ryan E.
    09/24/2019 23:37

    This dude has great hair

  • Jerry K.
    09/24/2019 21:50

    What a disgrace

  • Shane R.
    09/24/2019 20:20

    Shut up and play soccer

  • Stella L.
    09/24/2019 18:31

    He is a creep first class. Arrogant little beast