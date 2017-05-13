Weed to heal sport injuries?

Former NFL players want the league to allow marijuana use as painkillers, arguing that it's better than pharmaceuticals.
Raymond R.05/16/2017 00:21
edibles...tincture... If smoking is the issue, there are alternatives
Larry B.05/15/2017 21:07
The commissioner should be fired he literally has no idea what he's talking about. I think players should smoke. Y not? Yet they get in trouble and suspended for pills and medical steroids they are prescribed. This makes me sick.
Chase B.05/15/2017 20:19
Stay away from the devil's lettuce!
Bryant J.05/15/2017 18:10
You don't even need to smoke it. That's what is funny. You can literally use the oil and put it on your tongue or teeth
Peter F.05/15/2017 12:40
NFL - bastion of 1950s cultural values
Albert M.05/15/2017 08:35
And you don't have to smoke it. You can use it in your food, drinks, protein bars, etc. There are alternatives to smoking.
Joshua B.05/15/2017 05:47
They can't ok it if the State you're in doesn't allow it morons
Vincent T.05/15/2017 04:17
He's calling marijuana harmful and addictive? What a moron
Jean-jermaine C.05/15/2017 03:34
Boycott. .
Anthony P.05/14/2017 18:01
I smoked weed for 6 years and it usually made my pain worse.
Logan S.05/14/2017 17:23
I've said it once and I'll say it before, Roger Goodell is fucking retarded
Owen M.05/14/2017 16:58
Roger goodell needs to quit as commissioner anyway who cares about his opinion anyway and there are such things as edibles and oils that players can use. Also i want to see his research behind his opinion
Mario V.05/14/2017 16:21
I totally agree that marijuana is safer than painkillers & less addictive but I also know marijuana can be used as a masking agent when testing for steroids.
Robert M.05/14/2017 11:52
How many of the people commenting don't know you can INJEST CBD's (the medical part of marijuana) without the THC (the part that gets you high)? It's amazing what you can learn when you step away from your indoctrination and actually RESEARCH a subject...and I won't even get started on all the applications for hemp.
Robert M.05/14/2017 11:50
Of course it is. I bet Big Pharma owns the NFL just like they own the government. So, not a chance.
Pat O.05/14/2017 09:31
Thaybshit
Keven P.05/14/2017 09:27
Smoking isn't the only way to get the benefits...
Isaiah D.05/14/2017 08:19
Opioid and heroin addiction is no joke. Far too many get addicted. It doesn't matter who you are or how strong your "will power" is. Using literally changes your brain and fairly quickly. Once your brain has been altered, the addiction takes hold and nothing in life is enjoyable or fun or relaxing or calm or happy unless you get a fix. Everyone wants to experience happiness as human beings and opioids zap you of that natural happiness and the ONLY thing that truly makes an addicted user happy is an opioid. That is why its so hard to stop long term. The sickness/withdrawal once you stop is atrocious and unlike anything you can experience. I can't even explain what it is like. People say its like the flu, but that is NOT a good comparison as opioid withdrawal is 5x worse. And you will be awake the entire goddamn time and have to experience every single second of it. I know some people need to use them long term and doctors don't explain just how miserable life can become.
Jesus E.05/14/2017 04:14
Poor guys! They suffer too much!
Austin B.05/14/2017 03:48
Goodell is a fucking moron.