WNBA Players Sound Off on Inequality
Online trolls went wild when it was announced that the WNBA will be featured in the popular NBA 2K video game franchise. For players and coaches, this dismissal of the women's game is growing tiresome. 🏀
All 12 WNBA teams and players are making their debut in NBA 2K20
Online trolls targeted the NBA 2K video game series for its landmark decision to include WNBA players in its newest title. For members of the team Chicago Sky, this kind of sexism is nothing new. In its 23 years, the WNBA has seen lower attendance viewership coverage by media outlets. Only ahead during the 2019 season has social media pressure resulted in more favorable TV deals, and a rating rise of 64% according to data from the WNBA. Players say they haven’t seen this translate into an uptick in financial support. Still inspiration has come from the World Cup-winning U.S. women’s soccer team, as well as seeing a general shift towards equality.
“Media outlets don't normalize women's basketball on them. It's 50 men's posts for every one women's post. And, you know, if people were to continuously put us on there as much as they put men's and it would become normal. And people wouldn't feel the need to go out of their way to hate it. But. People put less and less of it because of the amount of hate without realizing that's not helping the problem,” explains Katie Lou Samuelson
Facebook, forums like Reddit, personal Twitter handles, YouTube, and even 2K’s own blog hasn’t been spared but the developers have said that it’s proud of its decision to include women in the upcoming title. “Our franchise has always been rooted in capturing the true essence of basketball – it doesn’t matter who is playing – if you love the game, you love the game,” said a spokesperson. “As true lovers of basketball, we take great pride in bringing the women’s game to the millions of NBA 2K fans around the globe.” The moderator claimed that he had to remove dozens of sexist posts in a matter of hours. On Twitter, players like Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker continued to face harassment over the addition.
Brut.
- 681.6k
- 1.9k
- 503
411 comments
William K.3 days
Has nothing to do with sexism, has to do with being watchable and entertaining, which they are neither 🤷🏼♂️ I don’t even enjoy watching the crappy men NBA teams.
Amos W.4 days
Good. Women's bball sucks and they dont deserve the rewards of the athletes that people actually want to watch. Y'all morons cant socially engineer people to like crappy sporting events.
Boogie L.4 days
I dont see the problem as being sexist there are a few really good players in the WNBA and all of em worked hard to get where they are and its commendable but let's be honest the WNBA is BORING there's just nothing to draw people in who wants to watch a series of 12 passes that leads to an airball it's just not entertaining sorry ladies I respect your league and play but until people can watch yall dunking on 3 or 4 opponents or pulling up from anywhere on the court or breaking ankles and euro stepping past defenders you'll never have the following you feel you deserve
Joe D.5 days
It’s again a business, ratings get money which in turn leads to there contracts
Junior J.5 days
If anyone should be upset, it’s the curlers in any Winter Olympics. 🙄
Joshua J.6 days
Makes me want to watch more of these games 💪🏼💪🏼
Jose A.6 days
It’s not like that. There not just as famous as men players. They don’t bring that male adrenaline that men bring. Don’t get me wrong. Everyone is equal in my eyes. I just rather watch men play. And it’s nothing against women. Honestly
David C.6 days
I’m sorry but it’s just not as entertaining as the NBA. You’re still great players!!!! Just not as entertaining. Make a WNBA game!
Layson B.6 days
I just clapped my niece on a 2k with the Minnesota team (Lynx) around Thanksgiving. 😂😂😂
Steveo G.12/11/2019 20:20
They cant even hit layups
Alex S.12/11/2019 19:00
the comments here are cringe. heres the facts: -wnba is boring trash. sorry, the games dont stack up against the real nba. -they removed my player for this trash. thats it. stop with the betacuck cry of ITS SEXIST CAWCAW . weve known wnba sucks for a long time, why are we acting like its some brand new injustice? maybe if we didnt have dikes who are still shittier than their male counterparts, people would care
Jake H.12/11/2019 05:16
Put out a better product, and more people will watch. Very simple.
Michael P.12/11/2019 05:09
Scroll on!
Terry J.12/10/2019 01:58
I’m down to get into wnba!
Pilar T.12/09/2019 23:38
WNBA es mejor que la NBA, para los que nos gusta el buen baloncesto.
Jason N.12/09/2019 22:37
Truth is watching them sucks
Banchy A.12/09/2019 18:42
If they just lower de baskets, we would see more dunks and better plays. It would give the League the chance to evolve.
Matt L.12/09/2019 17:05
I'm just here for the comments. I don't keep up with basketball, but if you want better ratings I suggest yall start fighting during games. I love watching fights during sports games. Real entertainment.
Ace V.12/09/2019 16:39
Didn't NBA Live have WNBA rosters back in the day?
Manuel H.12/08/2019 22:29
Look in the stands there are entire rows empty