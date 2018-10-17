back

Women's Soccer Team Tackles Inequality on the Pitch

This women's soccer team is shattering stereotypes and tackling the patriarchy on the pitch. ⚽

10/17/2018 7:01 PMupdated: 03/20/2019 6:56 PM
  105.0k
  • 10

Brut. Originals

7 comments

  • Mohamed C.
    10/31/2018 14:11

    Its too ashamfull muslim ladys to play soccer .women should stay at home

  • أولمختار م.
    10/30/2018 23:59

    قالولو واش يخصك يا لعريان قاللهم خاتم !!!

  • ابو م.
    10/27/2018 09:28

    مو اني قريت المنشور ليش اني مرتاح ومتونس ومزوج نسوان اثنين وكلش مرتاح وافكر بالثالثة

  • Cabdiwali S.
    10/26/2018 08:04

    Karaan girls lee ujedaa damer wadowgii dhibsaden

  • Abdi U.
    10/23/2018 08:07

    tababare kooxdan ma laiga dhigo 😂😂

  • Brut
    10/17/2018 23:55

    This Gaza soccer team won't be left on the sidelines. ⚽

  • Ayub M.
    10/17/2018 19:49

    Hope this is your first video clip focusing to somalians let alone somali women players. Keep on the good job