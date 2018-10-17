Women's Soccer Team Tackles Inequality on the Pitch

This women's soccer team is shattering stereotypes and tackling the patriarchy on the pitch. ⚽
7 comments
Mohamed C.10/31/2018 14:11
Its too ashamfull muslim ladys to play soccer .women should stay at home
أولمختار م.10/30/2018 23:59
قالولو واش يخصك يا لعريان قاللهم خاتم !!!
ابو م.10/27/2018 09:28
مو اني قريت المنشور ليش اني مرتاح ومتونس ومزوج نسوان اثنين وكلش مرتاح وافكر بالثالثة
Cabdiwali S.10/26/2018 08:04
Karaan girls lee ujedaa damer wadowgii dhibsaden
Abdi U.10/23/2018 08:07
tababare kooxdan ma laiga dhigo 😂😂
Brut10/17/2018 23:55
This Gaza soccer team won't be left on the sidelines. ⚽
Ayub M.10/17/2018 19:49
Hope this is your first video clip focusing to somalians let alone somali women players. Keep on the good job