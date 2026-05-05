Bad Bunny wore "old man" makeup at the Met Gala.

Bad Bunny arrived at the Met Gala 2026 wearing prosthetic makeup that made him appear decades older, in line with the exhibit’s “Aging Body” concept. The 32-year-old joked on the carpet that the look “took 53 years” to create. The event’s theme is “Costume Art,” with a dress code of “fashion is art.” He paired the transformation with a custom all-black tuxedo designed with Zara, featuring a pussybow detail inspired by Charles James’s 1947 piece “Bustle.” He completed the look with a cane and vintage Cartier jewelry, including a 1995 watch. #metgala #metgala2026 #badbunny #fashionisart #costumeart