China's Xi welcomes Russia's Putin in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin said they made progress in China-Russia ties during a summit in Beijing. Putin is expected to push forward a long-running gas supply deal with China. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there is a general understanding on the Power of Siberia 2 natural gas pipeline, but details and timing still need to be agreed. Xi welcomed Putin at the Great Hall of the People with an honor guard and a gun salute, as children waved Chinese and Russian flags. The leaders also presided over the signing of several bilateral agreements and statements. The summit comes shortly after President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing, putting the optics and outcomes of the meeting under close scrutiny. Xi said Russia and China should oppose “all unilateral bullying and actions that reverse history.” In a joint declaration, the countries said the world risked returning to the “law of the jungle.” #china #russia #xijinping #vladimirputin #geopolitics