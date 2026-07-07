NYC Mayor Mamdani talks to Brut.

Brut. journalist Sarah Nedjar spoke with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after the city hosted Morocco and Senegal for their 2026 World Cup group-stage matches. Mamdani said he was proud to welcome the African teams and their fans to New York, calling the city “the world’s city” and discussing concerns around World Cup ticket prices. #worldcup2026 #mayormamdani #mamdani #nyc #nycmayor