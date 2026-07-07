Sports
World Cup

NYC Mayor Mamdani talks to Brut.

Brut. journalist Sarah Nedjar spoke with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after the city hosted Morocco and Senegal for their 2026 World Cup group-stage matches. Mamdani said he was proud to welcome the African teams and their fans to New York, calling the city “the world’s city” and discussing concerns around World Cup ticket prices. #worldcup2026 #mayormamdani #mamdani #nyc #nycmayor
Published on
07
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Qatar to donate World Cup housing
Qatar to donate World Cup housing
À suivre
Qatar to donate World Cup housing
Qatar to donate World Cup housing
Sports
World Cup

NYC Mayor Mamdani talks to Brut.

Brut. journalist Sarah Nedjar spoke with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after the city hosted Morocco and Senegal for their 2026 World Cup group-stage matches. Mamdani said he was proud to welcome the African teams and their fans to New York, calling the city “the world’s city” and discussing concerns around World Cup ticket prices. #worldcup2026 #mayormamdani #mamdani #nyc #nycmayor
Publié le
07
/
07
/
2026
À suivre
Qatar to donate World Cup housing
Qatar to donate World Cup housing
À suivre
Qatar to donate World Cup housing
Qatar to donate World Cup housing

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