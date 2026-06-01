Dutch police officers throw pregnant woman to the ground at migration center.

Dutch police are facing backlash after video of an officer throwing a pregnant woman to the ground at a migration center went viral. The woman says she was waiting for her husband, who had been detained and is facing deportation, when an officer approached her and violently pushed her to the ground. Other footage shows the woman being dragged by her hair while her husband was being put in handcuffs. The woman told reporters that she gave birth prematurely five days after the incident. Dutch police say that they are investigating the situation. #Netherlands #Police #Detention #Deportation #Immigration