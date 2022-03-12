"Saludos desde Ucrania": la guerra vista desde TikTok

BAD TIMES IN USA LIKE A DRIFTING SHIP
Hugo H.13/03/2022 18:44
BAD TIMES IN USA LIKE A DRIFTING SHIP Russia every month flooded the economy of Europe with dollars, Now with the sanctions against Russia, those dollars from Europe have evaporated, Therefore, since there are fewer dollars in Europe, the Euro loses value at the same time as the dollar becomes more expensive, which will cause the US to have more expensive country-operation costs, and will lead to the "Loss of American Competitiveness". ”. “. . ”, or is forced to print dollars to send them to Europe, at a time when inflation is high to the US (Inflation ≥7.9999%), the AMERICAN CRISIS is coming, and the EUROPEAN CRISIS that Censors the Russian Media, Speaking lies that everything is Putin's cup, or his fake news of the war in favor of Ukraine, "is not going to fix it".
Josue R.12/03/2022 18:58
Lo malo es que solo cuentan la mitad de la histori y se las creen los demas
David C.12/03/2022 14:41
Ellos si pueden mostrar y los medios rusos los censuran vaya libertad de expresión
Fredie R.12/03/2022 13:29
Les falta poco para verse felices. Ya mostraron lo de Donbas?
Mery S.12/03/2022 04:16
ES UNA BURLA ESTOS TIK TOKERS PURA FALCEDAD.
Mery S.12/03/2022 04:14
ES UNA BURLA LAS REDES DE COMUNICACIONES. PURA HIPICRECIA DE LOS MEDIOS.
Gerardo E.12/03/2022 01:41
Por cierto... Que inglés tan perfecto habla las ucranianas, sin acento.
Luisa D.12/03/2022 01:32
Yo los veo muy tranquilos🤔🤔
Edilbert O.12/03/2022 00:52
Tan dura la guerra que se los ve muy tranquilos, diferente a como se ve la gente en Siria, Afganistán, Irak, Libia y Yemen bombardeados por EEUU y la UE.
Doris O.11/03/2022 23:38
EEUU
Doris O.11/03/2022 23:37
MERCENARIOS DEL IMPERIO DE LA MENTIRA EEUY
Hè S.11/03/2022 22:15
Que suerte porque los sirios, palestinos, iraquíes, yemeníes e infinidad de personas sometidas no pudieron ni usar las redes, más bien eran objeto de "dar al blanco" Esos pilotos HDP que los desmembraron entre risas
Gerardo E.11/03/2022 21:48
Falso como mis ganas de bañarme.
Elisa R.11/03/2022 21:48
La guerra solo muestra que los humanos no utilizan la inteligencia para hacer el bien sino todo lo contrario
Gerardo E.11/03/2022 21:46
Antes