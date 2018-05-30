retour

Pain au chocolat vs croissant : l'ultime combat

#teampainauchocolat 💪

30/05/2018 00:00
  • 73.6k
  • 108

89 commentaires

  • Eric T.
    04/06/2018 13:19

    M'en fou. Moi je mange des chocolatines !

  • Mathis P.
    04/06/2018 10:05

    Hum hum......chocolatine HUM HUM

  • Vincent G.
    04/06/2018 06:13

    an important subject in France

  • Lord-Of X.
    04/06/2018 00:17

    je kif la fin 😂

  • Manon V.
    03/06/2018 21:36

    team CHOCOLATINE

  • Maxim D.
    03/06/2018 21:27

    CHOCOLATINE non de dieu!!!😂😂😂

  • Laurene D.
    03/06/2018 20:59

    mais keske je viens de regarder putain mdr

  • Alice T.
    03/06/2018 18:51

    you won. But’s it’s ok. I never give up 😂

  • Joy L.
    03/06/2018 18:23

    moi croissant / et toi pain choco non ?

  • Maria C.
    03/06/2018 17:58

    Two-k stars... J'aime pas qd tu gagnes une bataille ... Mais la guerre! JAMAIS! mouahahah

  • Silvia V.
    03/06/2018 17:14

    Débat

  • Vané D.
    03/06/2018 16:58

    Croissant !

  • Jehanne M.
    03/06/2018 15:51

    Pain au chocolat vieee

  • Chloé A.
    03/06/2018 14:28

    Kate 'll Krystine ceci dit 🏃🏽‍♀️ 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Séverine A.
    03/06/2018 14:05

    Même si maintenant j'habite chez les pains au chocolats mon coeur lui restera chocolatine

  • Maëlyss C.
    03/06/2018 13:49

    Re take à la fin

  • Iashmine N.
    03/06/2018 13:22

    você prefere croissants ou pain au chocolat ??? Prefiro croissant pq da pra fritar um ovo e colocar dentro ahahahhaa e tem no Brasil!!!

  • Younes J.
    03/06/2018 12:36

    à vie !!! 😂

  • Nafi C.
    03/06/2018 12:15

    Team croissant 💪💪💪😂😂😂

  • Jessica G.
    03/06/2018 11:15

    Mdr chocolatine j'ai toujours dis comme ça moi😂