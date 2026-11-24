Ramayana cast salaries revealed: Find out how much Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol are reportedly earning for the two-part film.

See also on Brut

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol to recreate one of India's most celebrated epics.

With a reported combined budget of $500 million (over Rs. 4,000 crore), the two-part film is among the most ambitious productions in Indian cinema.

But how much are its lead actors being paid? And who is taking home the biggest cheque?

Here's a look at the reported salaries of the Ramayana cast.

Ranbir Kapoor Takes The Biggest Paycheque As Lord Ram

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, is reportedly earning Rs. 75 crore for each instalment of Ramayana.

This takes his total reported remuneration to Rs. 150 crore for both films.

According to reports, the actor's fee is a significant jump from his earlier projects. He reportedly earned between Rs. 25 crore and Rs. 30 crore for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. For Animal, his reported remuneration was between Rs. 30 crore and Rs. 35 crore, along with a share of the profits.

Yash Plays Ravana And Co-Produces Ramayana

Yash, who plays Ravana, is also co-producing Ramayana through his banner Monster Mind Creations, alongside Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios. The production partnership was announced in April 2024.

His earnings are linked to his stake as a producer rather than a conventional upfront acting fee.

Sai Pallavi Will Reportedly Earn Rs. 12 Crore As Sita

Sai Pallavi, who portrays Sita, is reportedly charging Rs. 6 crore per instalment.

Her combined reported fee for both films is Rs. 12 crore.

According to NDTV, this is higher than her reported remuneration of Rs 2.5 crore to Rs. 3 crore for some of her South Indian projects. She reportedly earned Rs. 5 crore for Thandel, which was among her highest-paying projects before Ramayana.

Sunny Deol's Reported Salary As Lord Hanuman

Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman, is reportedly earning Rs. 20 crore per instalment.

This brings his reported total fee for the two films to Rs. 40 crore.

The figure is also close to the remuneration he reportedly received for Gadar 2.

How Much Is Ravi Dubey Being Paid To Play Lakshman?

Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman, is reportedly earning between Rs. 2 crore and Rs. 4 crore for his role.

However, reports do not clearly establish whether this amount covers one instalment or both films. His combined remuneration for the two-part project, therefore, cannot be confirmed from the available reports.

What Is The Total Budget Of Ramayana?

The reported salaries are part of a much larger production budget.

Producer Namit Malhotra has said that the two Ramayana films together are being made on a budget of around $500 million, which was estimated at over Rs. 4,000 crore when he discussed the figure.

The project brings together international and Indian talent, including composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, who have collaborated on the film's music.

The first instalment, Ramayana: Part 1, was released in cinemas on 5 November 2026. The second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

With the first film now in theatres, the reported salaries offer a glimpse into the scale of the production and the investment behind its star cast.

Important: The actor remuneration figures mentioned above are based on media reports and have not been independently confirmed by the actors or the film's producers.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

How much is Ranbir Kapoor charging for Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly charging Rs. 75 crore for each part of Ramayana. His total salary for the two-part film is Rs. 150 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in the reported cast salary list.

How much is Sai Pallavi charging for Ramayana?

Sai Pallavi is reportedly charging Rs. 6 crore per instalment to play Sita. Her total reported remuneration for both films is Rs. 12 crore.

What is Sunny Deol's salary for Ramayana?

Sunny Deol is reportedly earning Rs. 20 crore per instalment for playing Lord Hanuman. His total reported fee for the two films is Rs. 40 crore.

How much is Ravi Dubey earning for Ramayana?

Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman, is reportedly being paid between Rs. 2 crore and Rs. 4 crore.

Who is the highest-paid actor in Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly the highest-paid actor in Ramayana, with a combined fee of Rs. 150 crore for the two films.

What is the total budget of Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2?

The combined budget of both Ramayana films is reportedly around $500 million (over Rs. 4,000 crore, based on the earlier estimate shared by producer Namit Malhotra).

Who is playing which character in Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol essays Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman.

When will Ramayana Part 2 release?

Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to release around Diwali 2027.