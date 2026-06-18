Don't follow trends, find something that sets you apart: Alan Walker To Young Creators

Speaking to Brut in Barcelona ahead of the launch of his new F1-inspired track, the Norwegian DJ-producer opened up about his creative process, why India remains one of his favourite destinations, and the advice he has for young musicians trying to find their own sound.

From transforming the sounds of Formula 1 into music, collaborating with Indian artists like King and Pritam and making an anthem for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, Alan Walker has built a career that thrives on unexpected crossovers.

Speaking to Brut in Barcelona ahead of the launch of his new F1-inspired track, the Norwegian DJ-producer opened up about his creative process, why India remains one of his favourite destinations, and the advice he has for young musicians trying to find their own sound.

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Q: You took actual Formula 1 sounds and turned them into a track. We just heard it a few hours ago. What was the creative process like?

Alan Walker: We got the request to make the song, and we were sent a bunch of Formula 1 sounds. Then it was about getting into the studio, opening each and every sample, and figuring out how we could build a track that describes the atmosphere, the anticipation and the energy of Formula 1.

We went back and forth a lot with Sting, discussing what they wanted and what direction we should take. I think we had eight, nine or even ten different versions that we kept refining. But it has been fun because challenges like these push creativity. I also get to put emotion into melodies.

Q: You've been pushing the envelope with creative work and collaborations. You've worked with artists in India, collaborated with King and also created music around cricket and the IPL. How do you see this cultural moment where music and sports are coming together across countries?

Alan Walker: It's a way to expand our music, our catalogue and our reach. India, for example, is one of our biggest markets when it comes to music consumption.

We've gone to India, worked with RCB and made their theme song, which was really cool. We've also worked with Pritam, King and a bunch of other Indian artists. There's so much talent there.

India is one of my favourite destinations to travel to. It's always crazy, it's always so much fun, and the shows are incredible. We've had the chance to expand our reach within India through music and different types of collaborations.

Q: What is one thing that makes Indian fans different from audiences in other countries?

Alan Walker: I think India has really shown a great appreciation for both myself and my music, and I can see that in the shows that I do.

Almost every show sells out, and I've been to India almost every single year. I think that's also telling of the fact that I have a big fan base there and a big reach. A lot of people know both me and my music, which I think is really, really cool. I'm very grateful for that.

Q: What advice would you give young people who want to become musicians or DJs?

Alan Walker: I would say: try to figure out what works for you. Don't only look at what's trending. Try to find something that sets you apart from the crowd.

That's what I tried to do when I made "Fade", the song that came before "Faded". I was just experimenting. You can experiment too, and maybe sooner or later it could become the next big hit.

I think it's really important to find what defines you as a person and as an artist.

Ask yourself: what is the sound that you want to convey and portray to your followers and fans…