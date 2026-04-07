Who Is Puducherry’s Chief Minister? N. Rangaswamy And His Return To Power

As Puducherry votes on 9 April 2026, meet N. Rangaswamy, the lawyer-turned-politician who built his own party and became CM four times over three decades.

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Puducherry votes on 9 April 2026. As polling day gets closer, two issues keep coming up across the Union Territory: governance and the long-pending demand for statehood. The Assembly has passed multiple resolutions over the years seeking full statehood, but the demand remains unresolved. In this context, Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy returns to the ballot, leading the All India N.R. Congress, and continues to play a key role in Puducherry’s political landscape.

From Local Student To Law Graduate

Born on 4 August 1950 in Puducherry, Rangaswamy’s early life was rooted in the Union Territory he would later represent in politics.

He studied commerce at Tagore Arts College, Puducherry, and later completed a law degree from Dr Ambedkar Government Law College.

From First Loss To First Role In Government

In 1990, Rangaswamy entered electoral politics, contesting from the Thattanchavady constituency. The result did not go his way, marking an early setback.

A year later, he returned to the same constituency and, in 1991, won the seat, entering the Puducherry Assembly.

After his 1991 win, he became a minister in the Puducherry government. He handled portfolios including Agriculture, Co-operation, Tourism, Education and Public Works.

Becoming Chief Minister

In 2001, Rangaswamy became the Chief Minister of Puducherry for the first time under the Congress party.

He returned to power after the 2006 elections, completing two consecutive terms. During this period, his government introduced several welfare schemes.

The Political Split That Changed Things

In 2008, Rangaswamy stepped down as Chief Minister following internal differences within the Congress.

In 2011, he launched the All India N.R. Congress, forming a regional party in Puducherry.

Later that year, the party won the Assembly elections, and Rangaswamy returned as Chief Minister.

Staying Relevant And Navigating Alliances

Rangaswamy has served multiple terms as Chief Minister: 2001 to 2008, 2011 to 2016, and again from 2021.

Between 2016 and 2021, he served as the Leader of the Opposition.

In the 2026 elections, he filed nominations from two constituencies, reflecting his continued electoral strategy.

His party, the All India N.R. Congress, is part of the National Democratic Alliance. Seat-sharing discussions and alliance negotiations have shaped the run-up to the polls, reflecting coalition politics in Puducherry.A Recognisable Political Identity

Often called the “Junior Kamaraj,” Rangaswamy is compared to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj for his straightforward political style and hands-on approach to administration.

He is also known as “Makkal Mudhalvar,” which means “people’s chief minister.” This title has been used in media and political discussions to describe his connection with the citizens of Puducherry.

A Recognisable Political Identity

Often referred to as “Junior Kamaraj,” Rangaswamy is compared to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj for his political style and administrative approach.

He is also known as “Makkal Mudhalvar,” meaning “people’s chief minister,” a term used in political and media discourse.

What Defines His Governance

According to The Times of India, during his current term, Rangaswamy has focused on welfare schemes aimed at students and families.

In the 2025–26 budget, his government introduced Rs 1,000 per month for college students from government schools.

The Times of India also reported that ahead of the 2026 elections, he promised to double the fixed deposit under the Chief Minister’s Girl Child Protection Scheme.