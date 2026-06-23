A 14-Year-Old Boy Detained In Gorakhpur For Allegedly Raping His Nine-Month-Old Niece

A shocking case from Gorakhpur involving a 14-year-old boy and his 9-month-old niece highlights a rising trend in serious juvenile crimes in India. Read the details here.

See also on Brut

More than 34,000 juvenile cases were registered across India in 2024, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The cases covered a wide spectrum of offences, ranging from theft, trespassing, to allegations of violent and sexual crimes.

A recent incident from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district has once again brought the critical issue of serious juvenile delinquency to the forefront.

A 14-year-old boy was detained for allegedly sexually assaulting his nine-month-old niece.

Here’s what happened.

What Happened?

The incident took place during the early hours of 20 June in a village in Gorakhpur district.

Police said the nine-month-old girl was asleep beside her mother when she was allegedly taken from the house.

When family members woke up and realised the infant was missing, panic quickly spread through the village. Relatives and local residents joined a search operation, hoping to locate the child.

According to police, the 14-year-old boy also participated in the search.

Several hours later, the infant was found in a field about 500 metres from her home.

She had sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital. Medical examinations later confirmed rape and sexual assault, the police said.

Investigation Leads Back to the Family

Local investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area and questioned residents to reconstruct the timeline of events.

The investigation quickly led authorities back to the victim's 14-year-old maternal uncle.

The minor was detained for questioning.

According to police, he later confessed to the crime and told investigators that he had been under the influence of alcohol during the incident. He also allegedly stated that he had been watching adult content on his mobile phone beforehand.

Investigators subsequently seized the device and are examining its contents as part of the evidence-gathering process.

What Happens Next?

The investigation is still underway.

The investigation is ongoing. Forensic teams have collected swab samples from both the victim and the crime scene, which have been dispatched to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for urgent analysis.

Following his detention, the minor was placed in a local shelter home. Police officials confirmed he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on 22 June to oversee the legal proceedings.

Because the accused is 14 years old, the case will be processed through India's juvenile justice system rather than the standard criminal process used for adults.

Rising Juvenile Crime

This tragic case highlights a growing national conversation around modern triggers for juvenile delinquency.

Recent NCRB data indicates that widespread access to high-speed internet, unrestricted smartphone usage, and weak local enforcement of underage drinking laws are increasingly linked to serious offenses committed by minors.

While these societal factors do not absolve criminal behavior, the Gorakhpur case has renewed urgent calls for better parental supervision, stricter digital safeguards, and community-level interventions for children.