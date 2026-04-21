"Been through hell in the last one year..." Victims’ families recall the Pahalgam attack

A year after the 22 April 2025 Pahalgam attack, families of victims share grief, trauma and memories that still shape their lives.

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On 22 April 2025, Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, known for its calm valleys and tourist crowds, turned into a scene of sudden violence.

An attack left multiple civilians dead and several others injured.

For the families, the calendar may have moved forward. But that one day comes back in memories to haunt them.

Here’s what they are still living through.

Voices From A Day That Never Left

“He saw his father being shot. We were both splattered with blood”

Dr Sujatha, wife of late Bharath Bhushan, recalled the moment that still haunts her family. The attack, she said, unfolded in front of her child, leaving behind trauma that has not faded even after a year.

“We have been through hell in the last one year”

Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Pahalgam terror attack victim Santosh Jagdale, said the past year has been defined by loss and unanswered expectations.

She said, “We have been through hell in the last one year, losing a loved one and struggling for all the promises made by the government.”

“Not a single day has passed that I haven't remembered him”

The wife of late Prasanta Kumar Satapathy described how daily life has changed after the loss.

She said the absence has become permanent, adding that even her temporary job has turned into a necessity to survive and manage the household.

“Will not forget till my last breath”

Sangeeta Ganbote, wife of the late Kaustubh Ganbote, said the memory of the attack remains unchanged.

She said, “Will not forget till my last breath. Nothing is achieved by killing ordinary people.”

“My heart will never find peace”

Syed Haider Shah, father of late Syed Adil Hussain Shah, spoke about the permanence of grief.

He said, “No matter what we gain, he will not return… and my heart will never find peace.”

What Happened At Pahalgam?

It was 22 April 2025 in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The meadow was busy with tourists and families, a place known for open views and quiet travel moments.

Then, gunfire broke out.

Armed men came from nearby forested areas and opened fire on civilians. Survivors said chaos followed instantly, with people running across open land and no immediate shelter around them. In the confusion, men were reportedly separated from women and children before being shot at close range.

Within minutes, the calm of the valley turned into panic.

By the time it ended, 26 civilians had been killed, including tourists from India and Nepal, a local Muslim tour guide, and a pony ride operator who was present at the site.

Reports also noted that no security personnel were deployed inside the Baisaran meadow at the time.

The attackers fled into the surrounding forest, leaving behind silence, fear, and a place that would never feel the same again.