Delhi Police have arrested three people after a woman accused two colleagues of gang rape in Preet Vihar. Three other accused are being sought.

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Delhi Police have arrested three people, including two women, in connection with a gang-rape complaint in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar area.

The woman has accused two male colleagues of raping her, according to NDTV, citing police. The case is linked to a late-night gathering at a cafe.

Six people have been named in the case, and police are searching for the remaining three accused.

What Have Police Said About The Cafe Gathering?

According to police accounts reported by NDTV and The New Indian Express, the woman and others gathered at a cafe after its regular closing time.

The establishment usually closed at around 11.30 pm. One member of the group reportedly had access to its keys, allowing them to enter after it had shut for the night.

Published reports give differing accounts of the sequence of events surrounding the alleged assault.

What Has The Woman Alleged?

The woman alleged that two men raped her. She also alleged involvement by others in the group, according to police accounts carried by NDTV.

The individual roles of those named in the case are under investigation.

How Many People Have Been Arrested?

Police have registered a case against six people, comprising four men and two women, NDTV reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar confirmed that two women and one man had been arrested, according to The New Indian Express.

Police are continuing their investigation and searching for the three other accused.

The allegations are under investigation. The accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

What is the Preet Vihar gang-rape case?

A woman has accused two colleagues of gang rape in a case linked to a late-night cafe gathering in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar area.

How many people have been arrested?

Police have arrested three people, including two women and one man. Three other accused are being sought.

How many people are named in the case?

Six people, comprising four men and two women, have been named. Police are investigating their individual roles.