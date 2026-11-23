A Kanpur woman allegedly concealed two previous marriages and left with cash and jewellery worth Rs. 16 lakh. Police have arrested six people.

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Police in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested a woman and five relatives after her husband accused her of concealing two previous marriages and leaving with cash and jewellery worth around Rs. 16 lakh.

The complainant, Vishal Vishwakarma, also alleged that her family demanded another Rs. 20 lakh and threatened to implicate him in a false case.

Police allege that the woman, Pragati Vishwakarma, and her relatives worked together to target men through marriage.

How Did The Case Come To Light?

Vishal, a 28-year-old insurance worker from Kanpur’s Vishva Bank Colony, approached police with a complaint against Pragati and her relatives.

He married Pragati, a resident of Juhi Lal Colony, on 18 May 2025. According to his complaint, she left for her parental home on 18 June 2026, taking Rs. 1 lakh in cash and jewellery worth around Rs. 15 lakh.

Vishal said he later discovered that she had allegedly concealed two previous marriages. On 13 August 2026, he visited her parental home with his younger brother to question her family.

He alleged that her relatives assaulted and threatened them, demanded Rs. 20 lakh and threatened to implicate him in a false case if he refused to pay.

Following an inquiry, police registered an FIR against Pragati and seven relatives.

What Did Police Find About Her Previous Marriages?

According to police, Pragati, 32, had been married twice before her marriage to Vishal.

Citing Arya Samaj records, police said she married Sonu Vishwakarma on 20 March 2017 and Sumit Batham on 23 June 2017. She allegedly concealed both marriages from Vishal.

Police said they had identified three registered marriages, including her marriage to Vishal. She had reportedly been living with another man for four months and was preparing to marry him.

How Did The Alleged Scheme Work?

Barra police inspector Kshitij Singh said Pragati allegedly approached men at railway stations and bus stops, sometimes initiating conversations by borrowing their phones.

According to police, she used different identities and claimed to be the sole heir to property worth crores to persuade men to marry her.

Police allege that Pragati and her relatives took cash and jewellery after the weddings, then pressured the husbands’ families to pay more money.

What Action Has The Police Taken?

Barra police registered an FIR following Vishal's complaint and subsequent inquiry.

The allegations include cheating, criminal conspiracy, concealment of a previous marriage, assault, criminal intimidation and extortion.

Police arrested six people on 22 November, including Pragati, her father Ashok Kumar, Seema Vishwakarma, Somvati alias Guddi, Komal Sharma and Sharad Kumar Saini.

They were subsequently produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

The investigation is continuing into the allegations and the role of other relatives named in the complaint.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

Who is Pragati Vishwakarma?

Pragati, 32, is a Kanpur woman accused of concealing previous marriages and taking cash and jewellery from her husband.

How many times was Pragati Vishwakarma married?

Police said they had identified three registered marriages: two in 2017 and her marriage to Vishal in 2025.

How did Pragati allegedly approach men?

Police said she approached men at railway stations and bus stops, sometimes borrowing their phones, and used different identities to build relationships.

What did Pragati allegedly tell prospective husbands?

She reportedly claimed to be the sole heir to property worth crores to convince men to marry her.

What role did her family members allegedly play?

Police allege that her group took cash and jewellery after marriages and demanded more money from the husbands' families.

Why did Vishal call himself her fifth victim?

He alleged that she had also left two men from Panki and Raipurwa after taking their cash and jewellery.