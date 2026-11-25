Madurai's collector apologised after a court-permitted Deepathoon ceremony did not take place. Read the Karthigai Deepam dispute and contempt allegations.

Madurai district collector Nishant Krishna apologised to the Supreme Court in a status report on 25 November 2026 after an additional Karthigai Deepam ceremony permitted at Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill did not take place the previous day, PTI reported.

The collector said the temple administration had not authorised the required team. A contempt petition has been filed against four officials alleging wilful disobedience, according to LiveLaw; the collector denies deliberately disobeying the court.

The Story In Brief

The dispute concerns an additional Karthigai Deepam ceremony at Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

The Supreme Court permitted a restricted ceremony there on 24 November 2026 as a one-time arrangement.

The customary ceremony continued near the Ucchi Pillayar temple; the additional ceremony at the pillar did not take place.

The collector apologised and said the temple administration had not authorised the required team.

LiveLaw reported that a contempt petition was filed against four officials, alleging wilful disobedience.

The court's interim order left the parties' competing rights unresolved and did not establish permission for future years.

What Is The Karthigai Deepam Dispute?

Karthigai Deepam is a Tamil Hindu festival marked by lighting lamps in homes and temples. Its traditions are associated with Shiva and Murugan, as described by the Union tourism ministry's Incredible India portal.

At Thiruparankundram in Madurai, the disagreement concerns an additional ceremony at a particular stone pillar. The hill is associated with the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple, dedicated to Murugan, and the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

The temple has customarily lit the Maha Deepam at the Deepa Mandapam near the Ucchi Pillayar temple. Hindu groups and petitioners have sought an additional lamp-lighting ceremony at Deepathoon, near the dargah, The Indian Express reported.

The customary ceremony and the proposed ceremony at the pillar are separate observances. The Supreme Court's interim order expressly required existing religious observances at customary locations to continue undisturbed.

Why Is The Pillar Contested?

The dispute involves the pillar's historical use, claims about religious practice and competing rights concerning the site. The Supreme Court left those questions open in its interim order.

The court did not make a finding that the pillar had historically been used for customary religious observance. It also did not decide whether lighting a lamp there was an essential religious practice or determine the parties' ownership and access claims.

How Did The Case Reach The Supreme Court?

On 1 December 2025, Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madras High Court directed the temple administration to light the lamp at Deepathoon in addition to the usual locations.

A division bench upheld the direction on 6 January 2026. Challenges to that judgment subsequently reached the Supreme Court, as documented by Supreme Court Observer.

The appeals brought questions about customary worship, temple administration, access and property rights before the top court. The Supreme Court's subsequent interim arrangement did not amount to final approval of the High Court's reasoning or findings.

What Did The Supreme Court Permit?

On 20 November 2026, Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi permitted a limited ceremony at Deepathoon on 24 November 2026. The bench stayed the challenged High Court findings while making this temporary arrangement.

Its safeguards included:

Only a team authorised by the temple administration could perform the ceremony.

The collector would coordinate arrangements with the relevant authorities.

The public could not accompany the team, and gatherings, processions and slogan-raising were prohibited at the site.

Archaeological protection and existing religious activities, including those of the dargah, had to be respected.

The order also prohibited construction, structural alterations, permanent installations and damage to monuments or religious property. The authorised team was required to leave after completing the ceremony.

The permission did not recognise a customary, religious or ownership right. It could not serve as an independent basis for claiming permission in later years, the written order states.

Tamil Nadu subsequently filed a review petition seeking reconsideration of the interim order, NDTV reported. The Madras High Court later said a pending review petition was no ground for non-compliance, according to Verdictum's report of its 24 November 2026 proceedings.

Where Was The Lamp Lit On 24 November 2026?

The Maha Deepam was lit at around 6 pm at the customary Deepa Mandapam near the Ucchi Pillayar temple, according to the collector's account reported by LiveLaw. The additional ceremony at Deepathoon did not take place.

Earlier that day, the collector had appeared before the Madras High Court and assured it that the Supreme Court's directions would be implemented. The High Court directed compliance, NDTV reported.

The dispute therefore concerns the ceremony permitted at the pillar, while the customary festival observance continued at its established location.

What Explanation Did The Collector Give?

The collector's preliminary status report said the administration had completed its preparations but could not proceed without the temple's authorisation, according to LiveLaw.

The proposed arrangements included a 10-member team and a ceremony between 6 pm and 6.30 pm. Officials had discussed the route, security and preparations at coordination meetings, The News Minute reported.

The collector said repeated requests did not secure the necessary authorisation. He argued that the district administration could not appoint a replacement team because the court had specified that the people performing the ceremony must be authorised by the temple administration.

He apologised for the ceremony not taking place at Deepathoon and denied wilful disobedience. This remains the administration's explanation, which the petitioners dispute.

What Is The Temple Trustees' Position?

The Board of Trustees said it had unanimously resolved to retain the customary location to protect established worship practices and Agama rules governing temple rituals, according to PTI.

The board described the Deepa Mandapam as religiously significant because of its alignment above the presiding deity. It said details of the temple's customs should be placed before the Supreme Court.

These are the trustees' stated reasons. They do not establish how the court will decide the allegations concerning implementation of its directions.

What Has Happened To The Contempt Demand?

At the proceedings reported on 25 November 2026, the Supreme Court declined to initiate contempt proceedings on its own, known as suo motu action. It asked the parties to file an appropriate petition, LiveLaw reported.

A later report by the publication said advocate V Ramasubbu had filed a contempt petition against the collector, police commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments commissioner and temple executive officer. Verdictum also reported the filing.

The petition alleges wilful disobedience of the Supreme Court's order and refers to assurances given before the High Court. These are allegations, rather than findings against the officials in the proceedings reported.

Under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, civil contempt includes wilful disobedience of a court order. Filing a petition is a request for judicial action and does not establish guilt.

How Have Political Parties Responded?

The BJP has accused the Tamil Nadu government of disregarding the court's directions. At a press conference, its MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also criticised the Congress and INDIA bloc over their position on the controversy, The New Indian Express reported.

Protests by BJP workers and Hindu organisations followed the non-lighting at the pillar. The party's accusations are political statements, distinct from a judicial finding of contempt.

What Happens Next?

The Supreme Court's 20 November 2026 order lists the main matters for the second week of January 2027. The proceedings reported on 25 November 2026 did not decide the contempt allegations.

The interim arrangement sought to accommodate a festival ceremony while preserving the parties' existing legal positions. The dispute concerns both the implementation of those directions and unresolved claims about worship, administration and access to the hill.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

What Is Deepathoon?

Deepathoon is the name used in the court proceedings for a disputed stone pillar near the dargah on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai. Its historical use and the rights claimed over the site remain contested.

Did The Customary Karthigai Deepam Ceremony Take Place?

Yes. The Maha Deepam was lit near the Ucchi Pillayar temple on 24 November 2026. The additional ceremony permitted at Deepathoon did not take place, according to the collector's account.

Has The Supreme Court Found The Officials Guilty Of Contempt?

The proceedings reported on 25 November 2026 did not announce a finding of contempt. A petition alleges wilful disobedience, while the collector denies it.

Does The Supreme Court's Permission Apply Every Year?

The interim arrangement was limited to 24 November 2026. The court said it could not provide an independent basis for claiming similar permission in subsequent years.