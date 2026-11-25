A teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna was arrested after a Class 12 student alleged sexual harassment and threats to lower her examination marks.

A government school mathematics teacher in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested after a Class 12 student accused him of sexual harassment and threatening to give her low marks.

The student alleged that he sent her obscene WhatsApp messages and pressured her to have a sexual relationship with him, Dainik Jagran reported.

What Happened In Madhya Pradesh?

According to NDTV, the student named the teacher as Narendra Kushwaha in her written complaint.

She alleged that he initiated a casual conversation with her on Children's Day, 14 November. However, the communication allegedly turned inappropriate over the following days.

Between 18 and 20 November, Kushwaha allegedly sent her a series of objectionable WhatsApp messages.

The teacher asked the student whether she was free at 5 pm and suggested they go out together, returning by 8 pm.

He allegedly made other inappropriate remarks, including asking her to wear clothes of his choice and telling her that she would have to "take care" of him.

The student also alleged that he made an explicit request for a physical relationship.

When she resisted his advances, the teacher allegedly threatened to reduce her examination marks.

Who Is The Accused Teacher?

Narendra Kushwaha was employed as a mathematics teacher at a government school in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

The student's complaint also contained allegations about his conduct inside the school.

She claimed that he had created a partitioned space behind curtains in the school's computer laboratory, which she described as a secret room. According to her complaint, he would allegedly take female students into this space to speak with them.

She also alleged that the teacher had engaged in similar conversations with other students.

What Is The Police Action?

Police arrested the teacher at the school after receiving the complaint, according to Dainik Jagran.

NDTV reported that the student submitted a written complaint to the District Collector, senior police officers and the school principal, detailing the alleged messages and threats.

Has A POCSO Case Been Registered?

Navbharat Times and Dainik Jagran report that police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Neither report lists the exact sections invoked.

The Act protects people below 18 from sexual offences, including sexual harassment. The student’s exact age is not specified in the reports cited here.

The reports cited here do not include a response from the accused. An arrest is not a finding of guilt.

When Teachers Abuse The Trust Placed In Them

Parents send their children to school trusting that they will be safe and guided by their teachers. Students, too, look up to their teachers and trust them as authority figures. But cases like this raise questions about what happens when that trust is misused.

Teachers hold considerable power over students, from their academic assessments to their everyday school experiences. When that authority is allegedly used to pressure or exploit students, it raises serious concerns about whom students can turn to for help and how schools hold such staff accountable.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

Why was a government school teacher arrested in Madhya Pradesh?

A government school mathematics teacher in Guna was arrested after a Class 12 student accused him of sending obscene WhatsApp messages, making sexual demands and threatening to give her low examination marks if she refused, according to Dainik Jagran.

Who is the teacher arrested in Guna, Madhya Pradesh?

NDTV identified the accused as Narendra Kushwaha, a government school teacher in Guna.

When did the teacher allegedly send obscene WhatsApp messages?

According to NDTV, the student alleged that the teacher began a casual conversation with her on 14 November 2026 and sent objectionable WhatsApp messages between 18 and 20 November.

What did the teacher allegedly write in his WhatsApp messages?

NDTV reported that messages it had accessed included an invitation to meet at 5 pm and return by 8 pm. The report also described remarks about what she should wear and a request that she take care of him.

Whom did the student approach with her complaint?

According to NDTV, the student submitted a written complaint to the District Collector, senior police officers and the school principal, detailing the alleged messages and threats over her examination marks.

Has the Guna teacher been booked under the POCSO Act?

Navbharat Times and Dainik Jagran report that police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The exact sections invoked are not specified in those reports.

What is the bigger issue raised by the case?

The allegations raise questions about safeguards against harassment in schools, teachers’ authority over academic assessments and how students can report misconduct without fearing consequences for their education.