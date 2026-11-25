Mandar Maruti Kiwale was critically injured outside Pune's Shivajinagar court on 25 November. Police are probing a possible link to a 2025 murder case.

Mandar Maruti Kiwale, an accused in a 2025 murder case, was critically injured after armed men attacked him outside Pune’s Shivajinagar District Court on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told The Indian Express that Kiwale had come to court for a hearing. He was taken to Sassoon General Hospital following the assault.

What Happened Outside Pune’s Shivajinagar Court?

The attack took place near Gate No. 4 at around 1 pm. PTI reported, citing police, that six people chased Kiwale and attacked him with sharp weapons.

Reports described the weapons as sickles or machetes. Video footage described by The Indian Express showed two men repeatedly striking Kiwale before fleeing on scooters.

Police recovered two pistols and a magazine from the scene.

What Have Doctors Said About His Injuries?

An initial police update carried by PTI said it was unclear whether any bullets had been fired.

However, a later hospital update reported by The Free Press Journal at 4.07 pm on 25 November described superficial bullet-graze injuries to Kiwale’s back and upper right arm.

Sassoon General Hospital dean Dr Yellappa Jadhav also described injuries and fractures to both hands, a fracture at the base of the skull and significant blood loss. Kiwale remained critical, and doctors were assessing whether he had bleeding inside the brain, the report said.

Who Is Mandar Kivale And Why Was He Targeted?

Kiwale is an accused in the murder of Shubham Subhash Chavan, a 26-year-old restaurant owner killed in Pune’s Santosh Nagar-Katraj area on 20 April 2025. Police investigating that killing had linked it to a property dispute.

NDTV reported that Kiwale had been released from prison four days before the court attack.

Police are examining whether the assault was connected to previous enmity and the murder case. The motive had not been established in the reports reviewed.

What Action Has Pune Police Taken?

Police teams reached the court premises shortly after receiving information about the attack. They cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence.

Two firearms were recovered from the spot, while forensic teams were called in to examine the scene. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers and establish how they escaped.

According to reports, police have identified some of the suspects and deployed Crime Branch teams, along with local police personnel, to trace and arrest them.

The investigation is focusing on the attackers' identities, the possible motive and whether the assault was planned.

How Safe Are Court Premises If Armed Men Can Attack In Broad Daylight?

The incident raises serious questions about security around court complexes.

The attackers allegedly arrived carrying firearms and sharp weapons, chased a man near a busy court entrance and escaped before police could apprehend them.

It also raises questions about the safety of people who visit courts for hearings, including accused persons, witnesses, lawyers and litigants.

While the investigation will establish who planned the attack and why Kivale was targeted, the immediate concern is how a group of armed men could carry out such an assault outside a district court in the middle of the day.

For now, police are trying to identify and apprehend those involved, while Kivale remains under treatment.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

What happened outside Pune's Shivajinagar District Court?

A group of armed men allegedly attacked a murder accused with sharp weapons and severed one of his hands.

Who was attacked in the Pune court incident?

The victim was Mandar Maruti Kivale, an accused in the 2025 murder of Shubham Subhash Chavan.

Why was Mandar Kivale attacked?

Police are investigating whether the attack was linked to previous enmity and the 2025 murder case in which Kivale is an accused.

What happened to Mandar Kivale after the attack?

He was critically injured and rushed to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for treatment.

Have the Pune court attackers been arrested?

Police launched a search operation and examined CCTV footage to identify and trace the attackers. Arrests had not been confirmed in the latest reports.