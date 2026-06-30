She Was Stabbed 14 Times In Just 47 Seconds. Why Is A Woman's "No" Still Treated As A Challenge?

A BA student in Ujjain was stabbed 14 times after rejecting a man's advances. Here's what happened and why these attacks point to a deeper problem.

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Nearly half of Indians still believe violence can sometimes be justified.

According to NFHS-5, around 45% of women and men belie ve a husband is justified in hitting or beating his wife in at least one situation.

The statistic reflects how deeply patriarchal attitudes continue to normalise violence.

That reality came into focus again in Ujjain, where a college student was stabbed 14 times after rejecting a man's advances.

The attack raises a larger question.

Why is a woman's "no" still treated as something to challenge instead of respect?

What Happened?

Pooja, a first-year BA student, was on her way to work as a computer operator at a pharmacy in Ujjain.

According to police, she was stopped by 21-year-old Sunil Jaroliya. The two spoke briefly before Jaroliya allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked her.

The assault lasted less than a minute.

During those 47 seconds, Pooja was stabbed 14 times in full public view.

She suffered critical injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she remained in a critical condition at the time of publishing.

The Police Action

Police arrested Sunil Jaroliya within hours of the attack.

Investigators said the assault followed Pooja's rejection of his advances.

The investigation is continuing as police examine the circumstances leading up to the attack and prepare the case for prosecution.

While the arrest was swift, it does not answer the larger question of why such attacks continue to happen.

This Story Is Not An Exception

Just days earlier, another case made headlines.

In Mohali, a woman named Dimple was allegedly stabbed by her former partner, Mann, inside her workplace.

The two had been in a relationship but had separated months earlier.

Police said Mann tried to reconcile with her. When she rejected his proposal, he allegedly attacked her.

The details differ. The pattern does not.

In both cases, a woman's decision was met with violence instead of respect.

It's About More Than Rejection

Pooja's story is about more than one attack.

These attacks are often described as crimes of rejection. But rejection alone does not explain them. They often stem from entitlement and the belief that another person's choice can be challenged.

When a woman's "no" is seen as a threat to someone's pride or control, it can be met with violence instead of respect.

Madhya Pradesh has consistently recorded among the highest numbers of crimes against women in India, according to NCRB data, highlighting the wider challenge of gender-based violence.

The law can punish those responsible after a crime. But preventing such violence also means challenging the belief that rejection is an insult that deserves revenge.

A woman's "no" is not a negotiation. It is not a challenge. It is an answer.

At the time of publishing, Pooja remained in critical condition while the police investigation continued.