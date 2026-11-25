What is Jodidara marriage? Why some Hatti families in Himachal Pradesh follow fraternal polyandry, and what Indian law says about the custom.

Jodidara marriage is a traditional form of fraternal polyandry in which a woman marries two or more brothers. It is associated with some Hatti families in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district.

The custom attracted national attention in July 2025, when Sunita Chauhan married brothers Pradeep and Kapil Negi in Shillai. Their wedding raised questions about the tradition’s origins and whether such marriages are legally recognised.

Who Married Two Brothers In Himachal Pradesh?

According to PTI, Sunita, from Kunhat village, married Pradeep and Kapil Negi of Shillai in a three-day ceremony that began on 12 July 2025. Hundreds of guests attended the celebrations, which included local folk songs and dances.

Sunita said she knew about the tradition and had chosen the marriage without pressure. The brothers also described it as a joint decision.

Why Is Jodidara Marriage Practised?

The custom has historically been linked to preserving agricultural land and keeping joint households together.

When brothers married separately and formed different households, small ancestral holdings could be divided into smaller plots. A common household helped preserve the land and pool the labour needed to cultivate it.

Writing about her research on marriage in the Himalayan region, research scholar Tanvi Sharma explained that preventing land fragmentation and sharing family labour were central reasons for fraternal polyandry.

Individual couples may have their own reasons for choosing such an arrangement.

Where Is Fraternal Polyandry Practised In India?

Jodidara is associated with the Hatti community in Sirmaur’s Trans-Giri region. Similar forms of fraternal polyandry have also been documented in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district and Uttarakhand’s Jaunsar-Bawar region.

The practice has become less common. Reporting from Shillai in 2025 described families moving away from Jodidara as employment, migration and household arrangements changed.

How Does A Jodidara Wedding Take Place?

Jodidara marriages follow customary rituals rather than the conventional wedding format familiar to most Indians.

According to reports, the traditional ceremony is also called Jajda. It begins with the bride's procession to the groom's village.

A ritual called Seenj takes place at the groom's residence. A priest chants mantras in the local dialect and sprinkles holy water.

The ceremony concludes with the couple receiving jaggery and blessings from the family's Kul Devta, or family deity.

The July 2025 wedding also featured local music, folk dances and community celebrations.

Is Jodidara Marriage Legal In India?

Jodidara is not automatically legally valid simply because it is a longstanding custom. Its recognition depends on the law applicable to the people involved and the relevant customary law.

For marriages governed by the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, Section 5(i) requires that neither party have a living spouse at the time of marriage. Section 11 makes a marriage that breaches this condition void. Where the Act applies, a customary ceremony does not override this requirement.

However, Section 2(2) excludes members of Scheduled Tribes from the Act unless the Central Government directs otherwise through a notification in the Official Gazette.

The Hatti community’s position requires particular care. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023 added the Hattee of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district to the Scheduled Tribe list. The Himachal Pradesh High Court stayed implementation on 4 January 2024.

The litigation continued in 2026. An order dated 26 October 2026 records that arguments had been heard and the court had reserved its order. These proceedings concern Scheduled Tribe classification; they should not be presented as a ruling that legalises Jodidara marriages.

The Supreme Court has also held that a party relying on a custom must establish it through clear evidence. Community acceptance alone does not settle the legal validity of a particular marriage.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

What Is Jodidara Marriage In Himachal Pradesh?

It is a customary form of fraternal polyandry in which a woman marries two or more brothers.

Why Has Jodidara Been Practised?

Historical reasons include keeping ancestral land undivided, pooling agricultural labour and maintaining joint households.

Where Is Jodidara Practised?

It is associated with some Hatti families in Himachal Pradesh’s Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district.

Is Jodidara Marriage Legal?

There is no automatic exemption for a local custom. Legal recognition depends on the applicable marriage law, the parties’ status and the customary law established.

What Is The Difference Between Polyandry And Fraternal Polyandry?

Polyandry means a woman has more than one husband. In fraternal polyandry, the husbands are brothers.