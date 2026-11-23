A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case. Here is what the case concerns and what happened in court.

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A Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on 23 November 2026 in a criminal defamation case over a video he published in 2018.

The complaint was filed by Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey, who alleged that the video contained false claims that damaged his reputation.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Anam Rais Khan of Delhi’s Saket Courts issued the warrant. The next hearing is scheduled for 3 December 2026.

What Is The 2018 Defamation Case About?

On 6 May 2018, Rathee uploaded a video titled BJP IT Cell Part II. In it, he alleged that Pandey had offered Rs. 50 lakh to Mahavir Prasad through an intermediary.

According to Rathee’s allegations, the offer was intended to persuade Prasad to retract his claims about the BJP IT Cell spreading fake news and discrediting Rathee.

Pandey, who runs the social media page ‘I Support Narendra Modi’, disputed the allegations and filed a criminal defamation complaint.

On 7 May 2018, Rathee shared a post linking to the video on Twitter, now called X. Arvind Kejriwal, who was Delhi Chief Minister at the time, retweeted it. Pandey also pursued separate defamation proceedings against Kejriwal over the retweet.

Why Has The Court Issued A Non-Bailable Warrant Now?

The court had first summoned Rathee in July 2019 but faced difficulties securing his appearance, as he ordinarily resides abroad.

In October 2026, the complainant sought an early hearing, claiming Rathee was in India to attend the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi. The court then issued fresh summons to his Gurugram address.

On 17 October, a bailable warrant was issued after a process server found the premises locked. Fresh bailable warrants followed on 31 October.

On 23 November, Judicial Magistrate Anam Rais Khan of Delhi's Saket Courts issued a non-bailable warrant against Rathee.

The next hearing is scheduled for 3 December 2026. The warrant seeks to secure his court appearance and does not mean he has been convicted.

Who Is Dhruv Rathee?

Rathee is an Indian YouTuber and political commentator whose videos cover politics, public policy, economics, social issues and the environment.

Born in Haryana, he completed his schooling in India before moving to Germany for higher education. He studied mechanical engineering and later earned a master's degree in renewable energy engineering from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

Rathee started his YouTube journey in 2014 with travel and photography videos before shifting towards educational and political content in Hindi.

His videos cover government decisions, political developments and claims circulating on social media, often explaining complex subjects in simpler terms.

On his official website, Rathee describes his approach as educational and says he publishes sources used in his videos for transparency.

Does Dhruv Rathee Face Any Other Legal Cases?

Apart from the 2018 defamation complaint, Rathee has faced other legal proceedings over his online content.

In July 2024, BJP leader Suresh Nakhua filed a Rs. 20 lakh defamation suit over a video in which Rathee allegedly called him part of “violent and abusive trolls”. A Delhi court issued summons. In December 2025, it gave Nakhua a final opportunity to proceed, subject to paying Rs. 5,000 in costs to Rathee.

In another matter, advocate Amita Sachdeva sought an FIR over alleged objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Sanatan Dharma in a Rathee video. In September 2026, Delhi Police told a court its inquiry was ongoing and that it was seeking electronic evidence and account details from Google and YouTube.

The current warrant, however, relates specifically to the 2018 defamation complaint and the court's efforts to secure Rathee's appearance.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

Why has a non-bailable warrant been issued against Dhruv Rathee?

A Delhi court issued the warrant in a 2018 criminal defamation case filed by Vikas Sankrityayan over allegations made in Rathee's video about the BJP IT Cell.

What was the 2018 Dhruv Rathee defamation case about?

Rathee alleged that a middleman offered Rs. 50 lakh to a man to withdraw claims about the BJP IT Cell spreading fake news. Sankrityayan claimed the allegations damaged his reputation.

When is Dhruv Rathee's next court hearing?

The next hearing is scheduled for 3 December 2026.

Does Dhruv Rathee face any other legal cases?

Yes. BJP leader Suresh Nakhua filed a Rs. 20 lakh defamation suit against him in 2024. Advocate Amita Sachdeva also filed a complaint over alleged remarks about Hindu deities and Sanatan Dharma.

Who is Dhruv Rathee?

Dhruv Rathee is an Indian YouTuber and political commentator known for videos on politics, public policy, economics, social issues and the environment.