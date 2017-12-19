back

10 Things For Which You Need An Aadhaar Card

What all do you need an Aadhaar card for? Turns out, plenty.

12/19/2017 11:47 AM
  • 376.7k
  • 169

And even more

  1. Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

  2. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

  3. From Tamil Nadu, Fresh Proof Of India’s Job Crisis

  4. Manmohan Singh’s Advice to PM Modi On GDP Dip

  5. No Fear Of Recession in India, Says Sitharaman

  6. Unemployment Touches Andhra Pradesh

113 comments

  • Hashmat K.
    02/16/2018 06:15

    zźzzzzz6z6zzz%zzź😃😐

  • Chandan M.
    02/15/2018 14:38

    Astha Singh

  • Deepak S.
    12/22/2017 11:37

    sunle yeh bhi

  • Salil D.
    12/21/2017 01:47

    The one who are opposing aadhar because of privacy reason (article21) thn you should stop using cell phone and shopping online ..

  • Amit G.
    12/20/2017 16:52

    Nautanki

  • Rajat N.
    12/20/2017 12:31

    It's so fake. You can order anything from Amazon without using Aadhaar. Spreading lies about the government at such an extent is condemnable. I'm reporting this to the government.

  • Divya N.
    12/20/2017 11:55

    prepare for Moot 😂😂

  • Mohdarif A.
    12/20/2017 11:46

    Hmmm

  • Aditi V.
    12/20/2017 11:30

    🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

  • विद्यार्थी अ.
    12/20/2017 11:26

    यह अच्छा कार्य है।।अदहार कार्ड

  • विद्यार्थी अ.
    12/20/2017 11:25

    प्राइवेसी घण्टा फ्री का सिम मील जाए आंख कान नाक सबका नम्बर दे आते हैं। कमी हम।में ही है

  • Raghavendra V.
    12/20/2017 10:56

    last one 😮🤔

  • Uday G.
    12/20/2017 10:42

    These hypocrites have no problem giving their finger prints, facial recognition and even banking details to cell phone companies. 😁

  • Anup N.
    12/20/2017 10:24

    Aadhar ki bazasea 2 crore illegal immigrants ka ration card and voter card cancel hua ha

  • Manu C.
    12/20/2017 10:23

    What about whatsapp, facebook, having your personal details .. jb kha jata h privacy ka keeda? gaand me ?

  • Burhan B.
    12/20/2017 09:56

    😂😂 31st December

  • Amit N.
    12/20/2017 09:27

    Comedians should not try to be political , plus it wasn't even funny

  • Shahid A.
    12/20/2017 09:23

    India

  • Basid S.
    12/20/2017 09:20

    Hahaha Bhai log GOVERNMENT PAGAL HAI YA JANTA JAHIL HAI 😂😂

  • Soumyadip G.
    12/20/2017 09:18

    bhai itna kuch ho gaya... The last one is indescribable...