5 Things that Will Be Cheaper With the Union Budget

Want to save money this year? The government says these things will cost less under the new Union Budget. 💰
142 comments
Dean A.07/27/2019 20:08
I'm gonna buy so many charger
Jayesh B.07/27/2019 15:28
Koti ne che
Md F.07/26/2019 14:54
see the fourth point
Th P.07/25/2019 09:02
🤣
Irfan S.07/24/2019 04:30
U forgot to remove tax on food items mam.that you will not do at all.
Abdul S.07/22/2019 13:39
Discarded the briefcase for the sake of nationalism still wearing tie and 3 piece suit. RIP logic
Abdul M.07/20/2019 18:57
Nsy
Shubham C.07/20/2019 05:39
Useless budget!
Arun K.07/18/2019 06:22
Am not woawed ...
John B.07/18/2019 02:54
We can't eat this things... You increased the petrol by which all basic needs rates also getting increased.... Now you are telling that go and get a charger in low cost where is the brain
Nibedita S.07/17/2019 16:00
👍
Dharamraj V.07/16/2019 15:48
Jay Shee ram Jai hind
Ansaf M.07/15/2019 17:13
Did any one see some food items??
അരുൺ ക.07/14/2019 16:48
Waste
Pawan K.07/14/2019 06:36
Neta Mast. Janta Past
Gufran A.07/14/2019 02:52
मेडम ने अपने काम का सामान सस्ता करवा लिया 😂😂😂😂अपना काम बनता भाड़ मे जाए जनता ☠️☠️☠️
Nandakumar S.07/13/2019 15:29
Yes yes everything is cheaper now
Sai N.07/12/2019 08:10
Thats great, tax deduction undet chapte VI a deduction for interest on electeic vehicles, just a query do we have proper infrastructure to support these vehicles. Just like fuel station we need power supply stations for these vehicles and you hardly find these stuff even in metropolitan cities.
Prasad M.07/11/2019 04:57
Our finance minister used red cloth instead of briefcase in order to come out British shadow that followed British tradiions. Funny thing is, she walked into the same parliament building built by British, presented budget in queen's English. Thank you so much madam. Now we can buy basic needed things like chargers adapters and specially wollens for cheaper rates. 👏👏👏👏👏
Shahe A.07/11/2019 04:05
मोबाइल चार्जर सस्ता हो गया हेंचो। bc kya din aa agye