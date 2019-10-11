back
Are The Centre's Hands Tied With PMC?
After PMC bank shut down leaving hundreds cashless, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that her ministry could not intervene with the cooperative bank.
10/11/2019 2:16 PMupdated: 10/11/2019 3:24 PM
463 comments
Afroze N.11/19/2019 03:08
My humble request to everyone to check the financial status of Your bank account balance including fixed deposits Insurance policies including ULIP policy deposits Provident Funds Postal Saving schemes Stock market shares and mutual funds Real estate and property value and and other related savings.All these government and private companies have invested in India's fortune 400 companies and most of them are not performing well. So take a call whether you want to continue investing in them. Remember, it's better to be safe than sorry. Have cash in hand in smaller denominations for emergency especially for expenses related to elders and children and enough for running expenses for a few months. The financial markets have become unpredictable these days.
Sarim T.10/31/2019 07:45
They will drown India
Deepak J.10/31/2019 07:38
Correction time
M.a. M.10/31/2019 06:33
Worst FM
Mannish A.10/31/2019 05:31
This is unfortunate for India that it has an illiterate finance minister
Rohidas M.10/31/2019 04:06
Ye aaise chutiya finance minister honge to kya haal hoga desh ka?
Montu A.10/30/2019 17:29
Aap minster us department ki
Ifthi I.10/30/2019 14:32
Shame on u
Sanjay M.10/30/2019 13:59
Are you kidding me? The govt of India can’t intervene ? They seem to intervene in any and every fucking thing ? Why not this ? Absolute shame.
Aftab K.10/30/2019 06:32
Economic kha se achi hogi
Aftab K.10/30/2019 06:31
Muh kharab hai
Sachin K.10/30/2019 01:27
When these politicians come to public for votes then they don't tell us what they can't do for us. Now their so called beloved public is in mess and government is helpless.
Vishnu Y.10/29/2019 21:11
Dont trust in Indian banks now ... keep in foreign banks like standard chartered and BOA .. etc
Rajesh P.10/29/2019 18:35
Nationalize banks lossing their customer n trust
Rajesh P.10/29/2019 18:30
I m victim of SBI the worst Bank in India let's raise voice to change their system of work
Rajesh P.10/29/2019 18:29
SBI n RBI corrupted
Abhisek M.10/29/2019 17:09
So the Government is helpless, it's a crime to support this type of people.We don't have any option also. They don't even thinking about the people of India anymore.
Satendra S.10/29/2019 14:20
Kisko finance minister bana diya re bhai......koi isko samjhao k aisa hi raha to bjp ka clean sweep ho jaega
Viraj L.10/29/2019 07:06
How subtly this page entered the word since demonetization and linked it to bad loans........fact check all the bad loans were given during congress govt tenure ...... The present govt is just cleaning the filth spread by congress
Abhishek K.10/29/2019 04:18
Modi hatao desh baccho