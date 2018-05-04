back

Asia's Largest All-Women Market

Asia's largest market hosting only female traders is located in Imphal, Manipur.

05/04/2018 5:30 AM
  • 1.3m
  • 217

Boss Ladies

  1. Nirbhaya 7 Years On: Little Has Changed, Says Mother

  2. Meet Irom Sharmila, Manipur’s Iron Lady

  3. Meet Kalki Koechlin

  4. Meet the Drama Queen Turned Union Minister

  5. Where Is Hema Malini Headed On A Tractor?

  6. This Indian Activist Says Sexual Pleasure Is A Human Right

154 comments

  • Prakash K.
    02/19/2019 17:36

    https://youtu.be/kKdxL_zgWvQ

  • Anthony M.
    09/10/2018 04:18

    Do not treat my people as nobodies they are like me....

  • अजय व.
    06/16/2018 15:52

    Ajay kumar verma

  • Jhansi R.
    05/17/2018 16:20

    That it is the power of women

  • Sivanand M.
    05/17/2018 11:52

    If men work, no one to praise, but when women does the same whole world praises

  • Vivek G.
    05/17/2018 11:51

    Ima bazar been there

  • Barsha R.
    05/17/2018 10:47

    Respect aa gayi😊😊😊

  • Bimal G.
    05/17/2018 06:59

    It's call IMA MARKET ( IMA MEANS MOTHER)

  • Nupur M.
    05/17/2018 04:00

    Super..woman power

  • Snehal P.
    05/16/2018 16:56

    thanks for taking me here.. 😊

  • Chandan T.
    05/16/2018 10:34

    There should be emoji for hats off

  • Booi M.
    05/16/2018 07:47

    Not Mother’s Market It’s called Ima Keithel.

  • Binny A.
    05/16/2018 05:46

    I have visited there and bought shawls for my mother and sisters

  • Pari M.
    05/16/2018 04:59

    Proud to be kangleicha.

  • Rudra C.
    05/16/2018 04:53

    Also manipuri

  • Ratnesh K.
    05/16/2018 04:13

    I went there few month back.It's really a good place.

  • Devika V.
    05/16/2018 02:02

    Beautiful video

  • Ayush M.
    05/15/2018 23:55

    Oye yhi ki baat kr rha tha ??

  • Priyanka C.
    05/15/2018 18:10

    take me here please 😮😣

  • Aga T.
    05/15/2018 17:42

    ❤️