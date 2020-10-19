back
Bangladesh Overtakes India On GDP And More
While India’s economy has been floundering, Bangladesh has been doing relatively well over the last few years. Political tensions and unresolved disputes had also put a strain on bi-lateral relations between the neighbours.
16/10/2020 6:16 PMupdated: 19/10/2020 11:52 AM
465 comments
Sai B.17 hours
It's better to rename your site as Brut anti-india 🙄
Muhammad M.18 hours
Bangladesh deserve that success ❤️ Love from Pakistan ♥️🇵🇰
Nasir H.a day
Is some Indian people are thinking why Bangladesh GDP is higher then India ? if our gdp is higher then yours,it’s our talent .Please focus how will growth your economy instead ,
Mandy D.a day
Lying GDP numbers! I have been to India and Bangladesh and believe me there is no comparison! BD only saving grace is American quotas in the garment industry and even those are made in horrific conditions! Yet they hate America! Even in Europe and US you cannot compare Indians who run Fortune 500 companies and Bangladeshis who lack education and sell toys on the streets! Next you are going to believe that China is doing better than America! What fools!
Mubin C.a day
Indian politician encourages Racism hate speech, problem is when a developing country can't control racism and internal peace they will lose their foreign investment . If government couldn't control or discourage Hindu - Muslim conflict and follow advanis strategy to killing Muslim or minorities soon there will born a new country like Pakistan did with Bangladesh.
Shibli R.a day
On the other hand India just looted Bangladesh. .
Ashiqur R.a day
Really Enjoying to see how Indians are trying to prove that gdp is nothing 😛 You keep trying. Thats just one more pin in the Coffin, there are many more to come! we've already surpassed you in many ways you didn’t even realise 🥴 start keeping ice in your fridges dear indian fellows! You're gonna need it when your ass will be burnt...sooo many times! 😂 You say Bangladeshi ghuspetiyon? Lol, I know several indians around me who are working in salons and hotels & don’t have visa 😪 One of then told me, in india where I get 30-50 rupees after attending one person, i am getting 120-150 tk here. and in India ppl didn’t come to me becoz of my low caste, but In Bangladesh, I've never been judged for my name or caste. and I replied, you're safe in Bangladesh, keep working. 🖤
Marlee S.a day
When you mix religion with politics something kind of this will happen. Our entire political leader cares gods than country, due to which illetrate andh bhakts doing whatever they want
'Nafis H.a day
Good informations. But the intention for making this video was not good.
Rahul A.a day
With the joker sitting on the throne, its only gonna get worse brut.
Rajani S.a day
Wow this is a new low even for sellouts like Brut
Veera V.a day
Good then bangladeshis must voluntarily go to their country,
Jithin J.a day
Guys just Google ....from which country does Bangladesh gets highest forgien currency remittance
Ahsan H.2 days
I think it's fake news. Comparing Giant India 🇮🇳 with tiny Bangladesh 🇧🇩 useless. India 🇮🇳 ahead of Bangladesh 🇧🇩 in every sector except a few minor categories. India 🇮🇳 has a huge population that's why the statistics are not accurate enough to show actual reality. India is on the right track. If India 🇮🇳 kicked out all Muslims from India 🇮🇳 will be developed soon.
Taufique H.2 days
kemne ki
Shak M.2 days
We are proud for our country and i feel proud that i am Bangladeshi....
Sabbir H.2 days
Now.. Take that
Jody S.2 days
Awww i was all for the progression. Which i still am in a way but they sold out to China.. Other countries show that's never good
Mahaj P.2 days
Lol.... 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Brut... 🤣🤣🤣🤣 moron....🤣🤣🤣🤣 Beggardesh.... lol....
Asif T.2 days
for being backward in improvement index,dear it's your country's concern aand liability having no interference with Bangladesh. We used to see thousands of scenes focusing on getting jealousy on neighbour's prosperity.Never thought of that this mentality is generalised in nations vision and mission. and Bangladesh is none of your concern,plz don't make fabricated and baseless content on Bangladesh. um trying to view politely, but as you don't get the topic unless it is started with bc,mc.