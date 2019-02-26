back
Can Engineless Train 18 Transform Indian Transportation?
The Vande Bharat Express broke down after its first official trip this week. But before it was rolled out, the state-of-the-art Train 18 promised a new chapter in Indian transportation. 🚅
02/20/2019 7:23 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 4:02 PM
58 comments
Syed M.02/26/2019 14:27
Make in India
Abhishek G.02/24/2019 21:31
पत्थर मारने वाले इंडिया में भी है ,गद्दार ये ट्रैन में मार रहे है ,फिर बोलते है विकास नही हो रहा है
Vikas S.02/24/2019 12:23
Brut India u r brutally wrong
Raveendra B.02/24/2019 08:32
Cheutiyo , it didn't break down , harami pan mein apne bahan ko bhi bech doge !
Kishane R.02/24/2019 03:45
Even the state of the art Boeing 737 max crashed killing passengers within few months of its launch... Machines are meant to have faults in them... unlike this admin here at Brut India...do enjoy ur flawless reporting....
Bhavdeep S.02/23/2019 19:42
Waste of money and Resources.
Kinjal R.02/23/2019 18:35
Did they just duct tape that mf? 😂😂
Jha P.02/23/2019 16:41
koi na beta kosis karne walo ki har nahi hoti ... ye train to thik ho jaegi and douregi bhi >> apne negative attitude ka kuch kr skte ho to kar lo ilaz uska bhi hai!!
Ashish K.02/23/2019 12:45
Even Airbus Neo aircraft have engine problems. Glitches and teething problems are a part of engineering. India bashers only look at negative things. High time they up.
Tatiya V.02/23/2019 11:55
Brut India has doing a great job in spread fake news.. After all its a paid media..
Amit S.02/22/2019 17:59
@BrutIndia from your last 3 videos Your reports have been much manipulating Please show the News as it is Don't add cheese and butter
Deep S.02/22/2019 14:47
Fuck off, stop publishing fake news ..you must be a congressi agent. Dickheads like you are enemy of our country..Modi will win 2019..
Awais K.02/22/2019 03:24
Blame it on Pakistan
Omkar K.02/21/2019 22:13
Amazed ... Pakistani bhikaris have still not spammed to their level in this comments section...
Kumar S.02/21/2019 18:40
Bkl mc koi toh positive news dikhaya karo subh se shaam tak Har samay negative news
Prasad D.02/21/2019 16:15
Hope so that this train will not become like first ride of Tejas express. ( Earphones missing, broken LCD display etc )
Rakesh P.02/21/2019 11:40
We are proud of Vande Bharat express. On a rare occasion, due to technical issues, it might get halted but it doesn't break down. The train has completed its 1st commercial run successfully. Watch what this passenger has to say about his travel experience. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMM7wfiYX10
Ajlal R.02/21/2019 06:02
Churgical Istrike
Roshni V.02/21/2019 03:34
Bcoz some ppl r jealous... They cannot do anything n dnt let anyone do...
Karnamrta D.02/21/2019 03:23
East or West, India is the Best.