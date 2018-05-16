back

Digital Gold Rush

Indians are buying gold at the push of a button.

05/16/2018 5:30 AM
  • 556.0k
  • 123

And even more

  1. Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

  2. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

  3. From Tamil Nadu, Fresh Proof Of India’s Job Crisis

  4. Manmohan Singh’s Advice to PM Modi On GDP Dip

  5. No Fear Of Recession in India, Says Sitharaman

  6. Unemployment Touches Andhra Pradesh

60 comments

  • Hembha T.
    05/29/2018 18:27

    Gold is secondary, name of soundtrack plz🙏

  • Sumukh T.
    05/29/2018 11:48

    Hemu tag Suraj in this

  • Manaswi K.
    05/29/2018 06:15

    Dz.

  • Rahul D.
    05/29/2018 02:44

    https://bazzartrendz.wooplr.com/collection/6366332541075456/fresh-arrivals

  • Koushik G.
    05/28/2018 18:02

    https://youtu.be/e2ADscz_8mw

  • सुमित प.
    05/28/2018 12:57

    Ladies...

  • Prannay S.
    05/28/2018 12:16

    ..😜🤪🤣😂😂..ISingh

  • Amanda D.
    05/28/2018 11:57

    only you came to mind when I saw this 😂🤷🏻‍♀️

  • Katha K.
    05/28/2018 06:21

    How to buy it like this. ...please someone tell me the procedure

  • Piyuu V.
    05/27/2018 20:13

    our mom😂♥️♥️♥️

  • Sreekuttan M.
    05/27/2018 15:47

    The editing😍

  • Rahul J.
    05/27/2018 07:52

    @

  • Nikhil B.
    05/27/2018 06:42

    Muhd Hashik

  • Ena M.
    05/27/2018 04:29

    What?

  • Saurabh B.
    05/26/2018 11:57

    WTF

  • Arieb S.
    05/26/2018 11:56

    NO PAYTM :D I like to buy gold from jewelry shops, E-commerce is good enough for other shopping :)

  • Syed A.
    05/26/2018 10:37

    No paytm dude

  • Mohammed A.
    05/26/2018 08:23

    fake...its not cheaper.....its v much costlier.....

  • Divya D.
    05/25/2018 15:24

    Keralites bridal jewellery is worst in designs... And tamililians completely look village designs.. only telugu and Kannada bridal jewellery is amazing

  • Prince A.
    05/25/2018 14:40

    Nida Shariff see ur bappi 😂😂😂