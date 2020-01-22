back
Gita Gopinath Calls For Better Financial Reform
With budget day just around the corner, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath emphasised that India's low GDP numbers were dragging down the world economy. She was once criticised for opposing Narendra Modi's government for demonetisation.
01/22/2020 11:57 AM
Shipra S.2 days
The latest updates from all the industrialists at Davos, Switzerland have given quite an opposite view about the Indian economy! Pick and choose as you may!
Sarthak B.2 days
Dear Brut India(Fehmi Mohammed), we know you are busy in your mission for India, however think you might have missed this one to post... https://m.economictimes.com/news/economy/indicators/growth-slowdown-in-india-temporary-expect-momentum-to-improve-going-ahead-imf-chief/articleshow/73583395.cms
Mohd S.2 days
CPM lead LDF govt has its policies. And its always against neo liberalism. Those who try to oppose the govt. policies are out. Even the Pinarayi Vijayan govt started with kicking out the DGP of Police cos he is communalist. But CPI(M) lead Left Democratic Front stands for secularism.
Kripaja V.3 days
Who cares all these..when modiji is preparing to bomb pakistan ,to detain muslims ,to build sky touching ram temple,...what GDP...
Prathith H.3 days
The economy is slumping ..and noone in our government seems to understand why..poor set of regulations, poor management..uneducated political leaders..the emphasis has been monopoly and sustaining growth of wealthy people..and over all everyone turns out to be a economist to lecture people about what is really happening..what gita gopinath mentioned is absolutely true..poor growth rate in rural areas..wide spread corruption..hiding inability to run the government via agendas..we have murders, rapist, idiots in our government ruling the country ..and we have much better opposition filled with people who can compete the ruling party in terms of foolishness and inability..
Ratna T.4 days
God bless you dear gita .
Sumit S.4 days
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1243036612753094&id=100011403000604ये तो बरदास्त के बहर है
Suraj S.4 days
🌞🔭🌏
Dilip S.4 days
भारत कृषीप्रधान देश है! भारत खाद्यान्न तेल उत्पाद मे स्वावलंबी हो सकता है! आज तक क्यू नही हुआ हे काँग्रेस पक्ष को पूछो! पत्रकार जागृत नही है! इसपर सोच लो!
Hirak M.4 days
olp Gyan lo
Pranav J.5 days
Although on November 25th 2016, Gita Gopinath supported Demonetization. Then like other economists and academics who first supported that move, she too changed track and opposed it.
Ghadar P.5 days
Actually the fact of the matter is that Gopinath first supported demonetization and then changed course after a few weeks to opposing it as any rational person should have.
Rahul V.5 days
Acche din agaya 😍
Khan B.5 days
She doesn't know anything she should study economics how can she say that India is responsible for slow growth this isn't fair Modiji is doing everything he can do to raise the economy
Cyril M.5 days
New year gift for Andh bhakts
Rahoul J.5 days
I don’t know how much they are paying her to state such stuff but our economy has never been more full of spirit and energy... We have more millionaire (worldwide), more ceo in major organisations (including her🤣😂). So yeah take there money and talk nonsense about your country... Indians are used to being betrayed by our own 😂🤣🤣
Rajeev P.5 days
Bhai puri video dekho fir clear ho jayega ki 2021 m GDP kahan pahuchegi, highest in the word 6.8 for India and 6.5 for china
Avadh N.6 days
sun imf ki cheif advisor kya keh rahi hai bsdk
Brut India6 days
How stress in the non-bank financial sector and weak rural income affect India's slowdown and brought down the global economy: https://www.financialexpress.com/economy/indias-growth-slowdown-has-hit-global-economy-imf-tells-why-world-must-sit-up-and-take-note/1830149/
Brijesh P.6 days
Indians people r not sufficient to run a econnomy